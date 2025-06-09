Even CNN Knows the Riots Are Gonna Backfire on the Left

Democrats have once again backed themselves into a corner — this time by openly defending violent riots in support of illegal immigrants. The chaos in Los Angeles isn’t just an embarrassment; it’s political malpractice. And the backlash is already here.

Even CNN is sounding the alarm. According to its own chief data analyst, Harry Enten, President Trump’s approval rating on immigration has skyrocketed. The numbers don’t lie: Americans are siding with Trump, and the left’s narrative is crumbling fast.

“There was an article written [in the New York Times] saying that President Trump is getting what he wants from these clashes in Los Angeles over immigration and immigration raids,” CNN’s John Berman pointed out. “Why?”

“Yes, you know, if we just take a look at the baseline numbers here, this is Trump’s net approval rating on immigration,” Enten said. “It’s gone up like a rocket compared now versus eight years ago during Trump’s first term.”

Back then, Trump was “way, way, way under water at minus 21 points.” But today, Enten noted, “He’s up over 20 points now in the aggregate.” Trump’s net approval rating on immigration now sits in positive territory at +1 and even higher in some polls. “There is no issue on which Trump is doing so much better than he was in his first term, more than the issue of immigration,” Enten admitted.

And that’s exactly why Trump is leaning into the fight. According to Enten, “Trump is begging for a fight on this because he knows what he’s doing so far is working with the American electorate.”

The polling specifics are just as telling. “Trump’s administration’s program to deport those here illegally—look at this, 54% approval,” Enten reported. When asked about agents conducting searches in local communities for illegal aliens, he added, “Again, positive territory here above 50 percent for Donald Trump.”

It’s not just the broad strokes of immigration policy where Trump is winning. “When you dive into the issues, Trump is above 50% and his actions are above 50%, at least with those most directly connected to what’s going on right now out in Los Angeles,” Enten explained.

Berman asked how voters view Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who have been vocal in pushing back on Trump’s immigration crackdown. Enten didn’t mince words: “The American electorate believe that the Democrats don’t have a clue on the issue of immigration.”

He then cited three separate polls — CBS, CNN, and Ipsos — that all show the same thing: Americans trust Republicans more on immigration than Democrats.

Ya think?

“You see it here, CBS plus six. You see it here, CNN plus six. You see it here, Ipsos, even bigger, plus 19,” Enten said. “No matter what poll you look at, no matter which way you cut it, the American public is with the Republicans. The American public is with Donald Trump.”

CNN might not say it outright, but the subtext is that it knows that this is going to blow up in the Democrats’ faces. When even its own analysts are pointing to a dramatic surge in support for Trump’s immigration policies, it’s not just a warning sign — it’s a blaring siren.

The left threw in with the rioters and hoped to frame lawlessness as justice. But Americans won’t buy it. They voted for an immigration crackdown, and they’re getting it with Trump.

