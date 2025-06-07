Watch CNN Leftists Humiliate Themselves Defending Abrego Garcia

If you tuned in to CNN Friday night (and let’s face it, you didn’t; you’ll have to rely on the clips I’m about to show you) you’ll once again see Scott Jennings as the lone voice of reason on a panel of liberal pundits, Jennings dismantled the narrative being pushed about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is being returned to the United States to face charges for his various crimes.

Jennings opened with biting sarcasm, skewering Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen and the media’s absurd romanticizing of Abrego Garcia. “I suspect that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, got on Open Table, found out what maybe party of two reservation they could get for tonight so they could continue the bromance they started when he went back to visit Saint Abrego in El Salvador.”

But then Jennings got serious: “He was not deported because he was a bad guy. He was deported because he was an illegal immigrant living in the country illegally for 14 years who had gone through due process, who had an existing deportation order. It so happens that it turns out he may in fact well be a really, really bad person that we would not want in the country.”

Jennings then explained all the possible outcomes with Abrego Garcia. "Number one, he gets convicted of this stuff and goes to prison for a long time. Number two, he gets acquitted and goes back to El Salvador, which is what I suspect the White House would do with him if he somehow gets out of these charges. Either way, it's what the White House said all along. There's no future where the 'Maryland man' goes back to Maryland to live quietly in the suburbs."

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY on Kilmar Abrego Garcia:



"I suspect that Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, when he heard that Saint Abrego Garcia was coming back, took a shower, put on his nice suit, got on OpenTable, found out what maybe party of two reservation they could get for… pic.twitter.com/Em2KFyN6GA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 7, 2025

That’s putting it mildly. Garcia’s wife accused him of domestic abuse—something the left-wing commentators on the panel either dismissed or outright ignored. CNN contributor S.E. Cupp—who once fancied herself a conservative—then literally downplayed the abuse allegations as “hearsay.”

After years of being told we must “believe women” who make claims of abuse and harassment, apparently, when such accusations don’t fit the preferred narrative of the left, they’re just hearsay.

Jennings, of course, was stunned, and told Cupp, “I trust his wife when she runs off and says, please protect me from this man.”

Cupp replied with a stunningly crazy hypothetical: “What if his wife said, this man’s great? You wouldn’t trust her. That’s insane.”

This is how things are at CNN, today, apparently.

Jennings, clearly baffled, fired back, “So you’re acting like we don’t know things.”

And it only got more absurd from there.

Bakari Sellers, doing his best legal acrobatics, declared that living in the country illegally wasn’t a crime. “That is not a crime. That’s a status offense,” he insisted. Jennings, incredulous, replied, “I am just—my mind is so blown here—by the last two nights about illegal immigration.”

Let that sink in: A man illegally enters the country, ignores a deportation order for 14 years, gets accused of domestic violence—and CNN’s in-house legal and political minds argue it’s not a big deal. Jennings didn’t let them off the hook. “At a minimum, what we know should be more than enough for anybody at this table to say, yes, please get in the hell.”

Even when pressed by Donte Mills with conspiracy-laced accusations that the charges were “to save face,” even though the accusations of trafficking and domestic abuse have been known for many weeks.

Jennings stayed grounded: “I think they charged him because he committed serious crimes, apparently.”

The bottom line, according to Jennings, isn’t complicated. “He should be deported anyway regardless of this other stuff. The only issue that really mattered [was] whether he was in the country illegally.”

🚨NEW: CNN panel LOSES IT on @ScottJenningsKY for saying it is already clear Kilmar Abrego Garcia is bad dude🚨



JENNINGS: "He's in the country illegally 14 years. That's number one. We also know what his wife told the courts and law enforcement about him — that he was violent,… pic.twitter.com/FpUP9uVGDY — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 7, 2025

This is what happens when one sane person enters a room full of leftist ideologues who treat lawbreaking as noble resistance and shrug off domestic violence accusations because they disrupt the narrative. Jennings didn’t just debate—he demolished. And more Americans need to take note. This isn’t just about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. It’s about whether we still have a country with borders, laws, and common sense.

