'Maryland Dad' Is Back in the U.S., But He's Not Going to Have a Good Time

Two weeks ago, during a Senate hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), "We deported gang members, gang members, including the one you had a margarita with. And that guy is a human trafficker, and that guy is a gangbanger, and that evidence is gonna be clear in the days to come."

Advertisement

Well, apparently, we've reached those "days to come." News broke on Friday afternoon that the Democrats' favorite "Maryland Dad" is back on United States soil. But Kilmar Abrego Garcia isn't here to run off into the sunset and enjoy more fruity adult beverages with Democrats. Instead, he's facing some pretty serious charges.

A federal grand jury in Tennessee determined that Abrego Garcia is a member of MS-13 and spent years smuggling thousands of illegal immigrants into the country, including other dangerous MS-13 members, and indicted him on federal human trafficking charges.

Here's the full indictment, which was filed on May 21 and just unsealed.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained the DOJ indictment of “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, charging him with 8 USC 1324 (federal human trafficking), alleging he smuggled illegal aliens in the U.S. from 2016-2015 as part of MS-13. It was filed on 5/21 and was just unsealed. pic.twitter.com/pFtlTrKnDj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 6, 2025

But it gets even worse.

Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference this afternoon and explained exactly who this guy is... and whom Democrats like Van Hollen put everything on the line for. Here are some of her remarks:

Advertisement

...Abrego Garcia is also alleged with transporting minor children. The defendant traded the innocence of minor children for profit. There are even more disturbing facts that the grand jury uncovered. It is alleged this defendant is part of the same smuggling ring responsible for the death of more than 50 migrants in 2021 after the tractor trailer overturned in Mexico. This is part of that same ring.



The defendant abused undocumented alien females, according to co-conspirators who were under his control while transporting them throughout our country. This defendant trafficked firearms and narcotics throughout our country on multiple occasions. They were using vehicles, SUVs, with added seats in the back, floors that had been ripped out, guns, narcotics, children, women, MS-13 members. That is what the grand jury found. A co-conspirator alleged that the defendant solicited nude photographs and videos of a minor. A co-conspirator also alleges the defendant played a role in the murder of a rival gang member's mother. These facts demonstrate Abrego Garcia is a danger to our community.

"We're grateful to President [Nayib] Bukele for agreeing to return him to our country to face these very serious charges. This is what American justice looks like. Upon completion of his sentence, we anticipate, he will be returned to his home country of El Salvador," Bondi said.

Advertisement

She also called human smuggling Abrego Garcia's "full-time job."

You can watch Bondi's press conference in its entirety here:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Of course, Van Hollen is pretending he won and this is what he wanted all along. He posted about it on X, but he left out some key details.

Excuse me, Sen Van Hollen, you buried the lead: https://t.co/6EB0VU9Ahs pic.twitter.com/2XoxeIfj4F — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) June 6, 2025

"This has never been about the man—it’s about his constitutional rights..." Van Hollen wrote. Sure, Chris. Sure. How much time have you spent defending the rights of your actual constituents?

Enjoying our content? You can access even more exclusive articles and podcasts and other cool perks by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's super cheap at the moment. Just use this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to get the best deal. It's gonna be a bumpy ride as we approach the 2026 midterm elections, but you can count on us to bring you the real news behind the fake media headlines.