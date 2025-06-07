Why the Trump-Musk Spat May Finally Be Ending

Is the public spat between Donald Trump and Elon Musk finally winding down?

In a move that could signal a cooling of tensions, Elon Musk has quietly deleted several of his most biting posts on X aimed at President Trump—posts that lit up social media and the national conversation the past few day. For some, the clash was an amusing distraction that made for entertaining headlines and viral memes, sure—but let’s be honest, it was a distraction the conservative movement didn’t need.

Elon has deleted his slanderous tweets about the President of the United States.



Good first step. Next up: full-throated apology to Trump and his family. pic.twitter.com/zDj58lgORV — James Fishback (@j_fishback) June 7, 2025

The truth is, both Trump and Musk have far more in common than not. They’re two of the most consequential figures of our time, each pushing back in their own way against the political and cultural rot coming from the left. But while Elon had valid frustration, his decision to go scorched-earth publicly played right into the Democrats’ hands. Trump was hardly innocent in the matter, either, going so far as to suggest that Musk’s companies' government contracts be revoked. Musk raised eyebrows when he suggested Trump was the reason the release of the Epstein files have been stalled. The whole situation devolved into a childish playground fight.

The left would love nothing more than to see Trump and Musk at each other’s throats. Divide and conquer—that’s the playbook. And when you think about all the problems that Democrats have right now, this is exactly what they want happening.

So what do we make of Elon Musk hitting the delete button on a bunch of his tweets aimed at President Trump? Is this a tactical retreat, a sign that maybe, just maybe, a quick reconciliation is in the cards? It certainly appears that way, though let's be honest here, a lot of the stuff Elon was deep-sixing was, frankly, outright insane.

His claim about Trump and the Epstein files, for example, were not supported by the facts. Trump has long called for releasing the Epstein documents, and he’s already been cleared by previously released files. If there were anything damaging, the Biden DOJ—desperate to take Trump down—would’ve leaked it by now. Don’t you think the same administration willing to raid Trump’s home would have released incriminating evidence from the Epstein files against Trump if there were any? Of course they would have. But, also, Trump famously banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago and cooperated with investigators. Meanwhile, it’s Democrats who continue to shield Epstein’s real allies. Musk may be brilliant, but this accusation was way off the mark.

Trump told some whoppers, too. He claimed on Truth Social that Elon Musk was “wearing thin” and that he “asked him to leave.” But that version of events doesn’t hold up. Musk wasn’t fired—his term simply expired. He had been appointed as a “special government employee,” a designation created by Congress in 1962 to allow private-sector experts to temporarily serve in high-level government roles. These positions are capped at 130 working days per year. Musk’s official tenure began on January 20 and concluded precisely on May 30—the very same day Trump publicly praised him and offered a warm farewell. So let’s stop pretending just one of them was in the wrong here. They both said things they shouldn’t have.

Let’s hope they’re both ready to move on and make peace.

