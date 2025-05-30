Elon Musk Receives Glorious Oval Office Send-Off

While the media wants us to believe that Elon Musk is leaving the White House amid major tensions with Trump, nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, on Friday, his last official day as a special government employee as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon was at the White House, in the Oval Office, actually, where President Donald Trump gave him a special award.

Advertisement

.@POTUS presents @elonmusk with a gold White House key as a gift for his service as a special government employee. pic.twitter.com/vmpp3RcSTm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

If that didn’t put to rest the false media narratives, I don’t know what will.

Musk also delivered a brief but striking message to mark the end of his tenure. Though his official role is wrapping up, Musk made it clear he has no intention of stepping away from the mission.

“This is not the end of DOGE,” Musk said. “But really the beginning.”

His time as a special government employee was always limited: 134 days to be exact. But Musk emphasized that the DOGE team would continue to grow and thrive without him in the day-to-day leadership role.

“The DOGE influence will only grow stronger,” he explained. “It’s like a way of life… it is permeating throughout the government.”

Musk praised the measurable impact DOGE has already had. “The calculations the DOGE team has made so far, in terms of an FY25 to FY26 delta, are over $160 billion, and that number will probably go over $200 billion soon,” he said. “We’re relentlessly pursuing $1 trillion in waste and fraud reductions, which will benefit the American taxpayer.”

Advertisement

Related: Here's What the Media Won't Tell You About Musk's Departure From DOGE

Despite stepping back from formal duties, Musk pledged to remain closely connected. “I’ll continue to be a friend and advisor to the president,” he said. “And I look forward to times being back in this amazing room.”

Elon Musk didn’t just reflect on the agency’s accomplishments; he delivered a blistering takedown of the New York Times that left the room buzzing.

.@POTUS presents @elonmusk with a gold White House key as a gift for his service as a special government employee. pic.twitter.com/vmpp3RcSTm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

It began with a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy referencing media criticism of Musk’s role and suggesting that the billionaire may have “blurred the line” during his time as a special government employee. But Musk was ready.

“Oh, wait, wait, wait,” Musk interrupted. “Is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate? Is it the same organization?”

The jab hit like a thunderclap, and Musk didn’t back off. “I think it is,” he said with a smirk, glancing around the room for confirmation.

Advertisement

President Trump, seated nearby, chimed in without hesitation: “It is.”

Musk continued the mockery. “I think the judge just ruled against New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax, and that they might have to give back that Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times,” he said dismissively. “Let’s move on.”

MUST WATCH: @elonmusk COOKS the Fake News New York Times in the Oval Office: 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b3Q15uXPsd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

The media's lies about Musk and Trump keep piling up, but PJ Media tells you what's really happening. Get unlimited access to our in-depth coverage of DOGE's $200 billion in savings and other exclusive content. Support independent journalism—join VIP now with code FIGHT for 60% off.