This Is Best Takedown of the Dems’ Support for Nationwide Injunctions I’ve Ever Seen

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delivered what may be the most devastating takedown yet of the Democrats’ blatant hypocrisy on the issue of nationwide injunctions. With his trademark precision and fire, Cruz exposed how the left’s sudden reverence for judicial restraint is nothing more than a smokescreen for their blatant forum shopping and political manipulation of the judiciary.

“It is interesting,” Cruz began, “as our Democrat colleagues defend these nationwide injunctions, that neither of them made any reference to the fact that the number of nationwide injunctions issued in the first four months is greater than the entire 20th century and is greater than all of the nationwide injunctions issued against Bush, Obama, and Biden combined.”

That jaw-dropping statistic went completely unacknowledged by Democrats at the hearing — a silence that spoke volumes. Even more telling was the geographic concentration of those rulings.

“Nor did they address the disturbing fact that of the 40 universal injunctions that have been issued in the last four months, 35 of them came from the same five judicial districts,” Cruz pointed out.

That’s no coincidence.

“There is a reason for this,” he explained. “Blue state attorneys general and radical leftist groups are seeking out affirmatively radical judges who they know will impose their own policy preferences.”

In other words, this isn’t about legal principle. It’s about raw power. Cruz ripped apart the left’s talking points that claim these rulings are just impartial applications of the law.

“If it were simply, as our Democrat colleagues said, judges following the law, then you wouldn’t have to keep going to the same radical judges over and over and over again, because judges across the board should do that,” he said. “But the litigants know exactly who the zealots are that are on the bench, and that’s who they are seeking out.”

Cruz turned to another favorite talking point of the left: judicial safety. While Democrats now clamor to protect federal judges from potential threats, Cruz reminded them of their deafening silence during the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization protests, when leftist mobs gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, trying to intimidate them into changing their votes.

“I will also point out that the discussion about the urgency of protecting the safety of judges — listen, I agree, we should protect the safety of every federal judge,” Cruz said. But, “It is interesting because my Democrat colleagues were utterly silent during four years of the Biden administration when you had violent mobs outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, unhappy with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs, and the Biden Justice Department refused to enforce federal law and protect the justices.”

“My Democrat colleagues were perfectly happy with Supreme Court justices being threatened if they disliked the rulings that were coming from the Supreme Court justices," Cruz asserted.

Unlike them, Cruz made clear, he believes in consistency. “I believe we should protect judges regardless of whether I agree with them or not. We should protect their safety.”

And then came the kicker.

“Every time you hear a Democrat senator talk about protecting judges from acts of violence, you ought to ask them, why did they not have a word to say about the Biden Justice Department allowing mobs to threaten the families and children of Supreme Court justices night after night after night while Biden’s attorney general refused to follow the law?”

Game. Set. Match.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @tedcruz just TORCHED Democrat hypocrites for their two-faced virtue signaling about the judicial coup targeting President Trump!



"The number of nationwide injunctions issued in the first four months is greater than the entire 20th century, and is greater than all… pic.twitter.com/iJW9m8813d — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2025

Cruz’s remarks laid bare the left’s selective outrage and calculated use of the courts to advance a partisan agenda. If you’re looking for a masterclass in calling out Democratic double standards, this was it.

