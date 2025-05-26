Trump Honors Fallen Warriors on Memorial Day

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day with a solemn and stirring address at Arlington National Cemetery, paying tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States. Speaking to a large crowd of Gold Star families, veterans, active-duty personnel, and dignitaries, Trump honored America’s fallen warriors as the foundation of the country’s enduring strength and freedom.

Advertisement

“We gather today to honor the incredible service members who rest in glory in this cemetery and burial grounds around the world and in a thousand lonely places known only to God,” Trump said. “In every hour of peril and every moment of crisis, American warriors have left behind the blessings of home and family to answer their nation’s call.”

He spoke directly to the families of the fallen, recognizing the pain of their loss and the valor of their loved ones. “They’ve offered all that they had within them, and given their last breaths to each and every one of us that we might live safe and breathe free,” Trump said.

Calling them “great, great warriors,” Trump described the selflessness and resolve of those who willingly took on the burden of service, knowing full well the risks. “These warriors… picked up their mantle of duty and service knowing that to live for others meant always that they might die for others. They knew that. They asked nothing for it. They gave everything, and we owe them everything and much, much more.”

.@POTUS: “In every hour of peril and every moment of crisis, American warriors have left behind the blessings of home and family to answer their nation’s call… This morning, we pay tribute to their immortal deeds.” pic.twitter.com/DsUpP2dNKZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2025

Advertisement

Trump then emphasized that the legacy of America’s fallen is not confined to history, but remains alive in the freedoms enjoyed today and the promise of tomorrow.

“The sacrifice that they made was not merely for a single battle, a long-ago victory, or a fleeting triumph decades or centuries past,” he said. “Their sacrifice was for today, tomorrow, and every morning thereafter.”

Recommended: A Tale of Two Commanders in Chief

He drew a direct connection between the peace Americans enjoy and the price paid by those in uniform. “Every child that lives in peace, every home that is filled with joy and love, every day the republic stands is only possible because of those who did what had to be done when duty called, and the cost was everything to them and to their families.”

Trump underscored that America’s debt to its fallen heroes does not fade over time—it only grows. “Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not diminish with time. It only grows and grows and grows with each passing year,” he said.

He concluded his speech with a powerful reminder that the greatest tribute to the fallen isn’t a monument—it’s the living, breathing strength of the country they died to defend. “The greatest monument to their courage is not carved in marble or cast in bronze. It’s all around us, an American nation 325 million strong, which will soon be greater than it has ever been before.”

Advertisement

.@POTUS at Arlington National Cemetery: "The sacrifice that they made was not merely for a single battle, a long-ago victory, or a fleeting triumph decades or centuries past. Their sacrifice was for today, tomorrow, and every morning thereafter." pic.twitter.com/rjSRs4pUqk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2025

Our fallen warriors gave everything for America's freedom. Now more than ever, we must fight to preserve the truth they died defending. Join PJ Media VIP with code POTUS47 for 74% off and help us honor their ultimate sacrifice with unwavering journalism.