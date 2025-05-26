Trump Honors Fallen Warriors on Memorial Day

Matt Margolis | 3:26 PM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day with a solemn and stirring address at Arlington National Cemetery, paying tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States. Speaking to a large crowd of Gold Star families, veterans, active-duty personnel, and dignitaries, Trump honored America’s fallen warriors as the foundation of the country’s enduring strength and freedom.

Advertisement

“We gather today to honor the incredible service members who rest in glory in this cemetery and burial grounds around the world and in a thousand lonely places known only to God,” Trump said. “In every hour of peril and every moment of crisis, American warriors have left behind the blessings of home and family to answer their nation’s call.”

He spoke directly to the families of the fallen, recognizing the pain of their loss and the valor of their loved ones. “They’ve offered all that they had within them, and given their last breaths to each and every one of us that we might live safe and breathe free,” Trump said.

Calling them “great, great warriors,” Trump described the selflessness and resolve of those who willingly took on the burden of service, knowing full well the risks. “These warriors… picked up their mantle of duty and service knowing that to live for others meant always that they might die for others. They knew that. They asked nothing for it. They gave everything, and we owe them everything and much, much more.”

Advertisement

Trump then emphasized that the legacy of America’s fallen is not confined to history, but remains alive in the freedoms enjoyed today and the promise of tomorrow.

“The sacrifice that they made was not merely for a single battle, a long-ago victory, or a fleeting triumph decades or centuries past,” he said. “Their sacrifice was for today, tomorrow, and every morning thereafter.”

RecommendedA Tale of Two Commanders in Chief

He drew a direct connection between the peace Americans enjoy and the price paid by those in uniform. “Every child that lives in peace, every home that is filled with joy and love, every day the republic stands is only possible because of those who did what had to be done when duty called, and the cost was everything to them and to their families.”

Trump underscored that America’s debt to its fallen heroes does not fade over time—it only grows. “Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not diminish with time. It only grows and grows and grows with each passing year,” he said.

He concluded his speech with a powerful reminder that the greatest tribute to the fallen isn’t a monument—it’s the living, breathing strength of the country they died to defend. “The greatest monument to their courage is not carved in marble or cast in bronze. It’s all around us, an American nation 325 million strong, which will soon be greater than it has ever been before.”

Advertisement

Our fallen warriors gave everything for America's freedom. Now more than ever, we must fight to preserve the truth they died defending. Join PJ Media VIP with code POTUS47 for 74% off and help us honor their ultimate sacrifice with unwavering journalism.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MEMORIAL DAY

Recommended

The Democrats Are Doomed, and They Have No Idea Matt Margolis
Mark Carney’s Plan for Canada David Solway
Mark Steyn's Vindication: A Triumph for Free Speech and Personal Fortitude David Manney
Hillary Clinton Wants You to Ruin Memorial Day Sarah Anderson
Inside the Democratic Party’s Image Makeover: Unleash the Acronyms! Scott Pinsker
Neuroscientist Accidentally Reveals Democrats' Dark Strategy Behind Biden's Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Baseball Is the Great American Constant
The Sun Never Sets on the British Empire
8 U.S. Road Trips to Consider This Summer
Advertisement