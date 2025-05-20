Did Joe Biden's Brother Reveal His Terminal Diagnosis Last Year?

When President Joe Biden abruptly dropped out of the 2024 race in July, it was, of course, due to political pressure and donor backlash after his disastrous debate performance. In light of Biden’s diagnosis of aggressive, metastatic prostate cancer, comments that his brother Frank Biden made last summer now take on a chilling new significance and may suggest that others knew of his diagnosis at least a year ago.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News at the time. “He is a genuine hero, country over self, it sounds corny in our cynical political environment, but he nor I are cynical. The goal remains the same: defeat Trump and continue the work that Joe has done. My hope is that our party rallies around this heroic act."

🚨 Biden's brother, Frank, says Biden's declining health "absolutely" played a "considerable role" in his decision to drop out of the presidential race — something the Biden administration has consistently denied.



Even more telling was the Biden camp’s response to Frank Biden’s comments. They threw him under the bus.

When reporters began to pick up on Frank Biden’s oddly specific language, the response from the Biden camp was immediate and vicious. A “source close to the family” tried to discredit him by calling him an alcoholic, as if that erased what he said. But the smear only fueled more speculation. After all, why go to such lengths to disavow a seemingly heartfelt comment — unless it hit a little too close to the truth?

Now that Biden’s cancer is public knowledge, the pieces start to fall into place. The physical decline, the mental fog, the lack of public appearances, the sudden dropout — all of it looks more and more like a controlled exit strategy from a White House that knew the clock was running out.

Frank Biden may have been the only one willing to say the quiet part out loud. And instead of leveling with the American people, the Biden team buried the truth behind political talking points and media deflection.

This wasn’t just a campaign ending. It was the slow-motion unraveling of a president who should never have run for reelection in the first place.

And then there’s the infamous clip of Biden saying that he “had cancer” back in 2022, which has gone viral in the wake of the revelation.

“And guess what—the first frost, you know what was happening?" said Biden. "You'd have to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window.,” he said during a speech about climate change in Somerset, Mass. “That's why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer. And why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

BREAKING - A 2022 clip of Joe Biden saying he “had cancer” is going viral after today’s announcement of his real diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/H3b0TlYBKH — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 18, 2025

The public has the right to know what Biden’s inner circle knew and when they knew it. And right now, the evidence points to a massive cover-up of his health problems.

