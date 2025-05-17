McCarthy: Schumer and Jeffries Should Resign for Hiding Biden’s Decline

In an interview on Fox News, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t hold back as he called for the resignations of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for their role in covering up President Joe Biden’s mental decline — and, in doing so, misleading the American people.

“They’re trying to ignore it,” McCarthy said. “They’re trying to say, ‘Oh, we’re just looking forward.’ But I think the leaders that covered this up should have to resign. So, that means Schumer and Hakeem should actually resign because they saw the same thing I did.”

McCarthy, who has been vocal in recent months about Biden’s visible cognitive decline, didn’t mince words about how Democrats tried to discredit those who raised red flags early on. “When I came forward with what was going on, they all attacked me,” he continued. “They tried to even do the cover-up. Instead of just not saying anything, they attacked those who tried to tell the truth, and they allowed the country to be in this position.”

The former speaker described a White House that was eerily quiet and dysfunctional under Biden, hardly the bustling nerve center Americans expect from the executive branch. “That White House is a place that is humming. Under Biden, nothing. It is so quiet,” McCarthy observed.

But it wasn’t just the atmosphere. McCarthy recalled troubling firsthand experiences that left no doubt in his mind that something was wrong. “When you had meetings with him, you had a different meeting every time,” he said. “There’s times his mind was not there. He led me into the swimming pool one time.”

Even more telling, McCarthy said he witnessed moments where Biden seemed disoriented, including one instance involving the First Lady. “Another time, he was dazed that he saw his wife, Jill. And why did Jill have to be in so many meetings?”

Dana Perino then contrasted McCarthy's candor with other officials who remained silent or denied the obvious. “Unlike others… you were honest about what was happening,” she said. “You told people what you saw.”

McCarthy’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of the president’s fitness to serve, fueled by insider accounts and books detailing unsettling behavior behind closed doors. Perino referenced one anecdote from a recent publication where Biden reportedly confused National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan with someone named “Steve.” When pressed about it in an interview, Sullivan denied ever witnessing such confusion. “Nope, never saw anything,” Sullivan allegedly claimed.

Perino drew a sharp comparison between the current situation and how Democrats treated Trump. “The Democrats were calling for the 25th Amendment against President Trump in his first term,” she noted, “and none of these people thought this was a concern—that the President of the United States and his National Security Adviser didn’t have clear lines of communication?”

McCarthy’s message was that Democrats lied to the American people. And those who helped perpetuate the illusion, particularly the top Democrats in Congress, should be held accountable. “That’s not a place for a leader to be,” he said.

🚨BREAKING NEWS : Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is calling on House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to RESIGN over covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline…



“I think the leaders that covered this up should have to resign. That… pic.twitter.com/yT9TPOjTyU — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) May 16, 2025

While no one expects Schumer and Jeffries to resign. It will be interesting to see if they respond to the accusations — or continue pretending that they had no idea what was going on during Biden’s time at the White House.

