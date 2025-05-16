Here's How Democrats Keep Playing Right Into Trump's Hands on Immigration

During a panel discussion on CNN, author Batya Ungar-Sargon laid bare a reality that the media and Democrats still seem reluctant to confront: Donald Trump continues to set the terms of the political debate—and Democrats can’t help but take the bait.

Advertisement

Ungar-Sargon didn’t mince words. “This was the issue that won Donald Trump the election,” she said, referring to the border crisis and mass illegal immigration. “The American people are very upset about this.”

She’s right. Despite the media’s best efforts to downplay the issue, immigration remains one of Trump’s strongest points with voters. “Donald Trump is still up by 14 points on immigration,” Ungar-Sargon noted. “So he is winning this. Now, you are right that Stephen Miller said they're looking into suspending habeas corpus, but as you pointed out very accurately and very nobly, Abby, they have not yet defied a court order because they are not going to do that.”

Ungar-Sargon then cut through the noise to explain a crucial legal distinction often lost in media coverage: “Here's the thing that I think people are missing: Illegal immigrants have the same constitutional rights as citizens in criminal court. Immigration court is an administrative hearing,” she explained.

She continued, “When it comes to expedited removal, that’s not about how close you are to the border. It’s about whether you’re within the two-year period of having crossed, at which you don’t even have to get that hearing before a judge. That is what the Supreme Court ruled in 2020.”

Advertisement

Host Abby Phillip had to concede that Ungar-Sargon was right.

“I think it's actually a really good and important point,” she said. “You're pointing out that there are actually means that are completely legal for them to deport people who fall within certain guidelines without having to suspend parts of the Constitution.”

“They're using them, Abby,” Ungar-Sargon said bluntly.

ICYMI: Justice Thomas Destroys the Case for Nationwide Injunctions With One Devastating Question



“It is totally possible,” Phillip conceded. “I agree. I agree with you. I think that they are using them. They can continue to use them. Why tease suspending a core part of the Constitution?”

“I’ll tell you why. So that Democrats will show up at immigration detention facilities and advocate on behalf of gangbangers,” Ungar-Sargon said.

Phillip asked again, “So this is all just for—”

Ungar-Sargon didn’t flinch: “And you guys fall for it every single time. You fall for it every single time.”

Illegal immigrants have the same constitutional rights as citizens in criminal court. But immigration court is an administrative hearing, one the Supreme Court ruled wasn't even necessary under expedited removal proceedings. Trump is winning on immigration. Great joining @CNN! pic.twitter.com/iElkPnuj0k — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 15, 2025

Advertisement

That’s the kicker. Trump floats something extreme—something deliberately provocative—and the left reacts on cue. They show up with cameras, hugging criminal illegal aliens, and playing right into Trump’s narrative. Instead of defending America’s sovereignty, they end up defending the indefensible.

The political brilliance of it all? Trump doesn’t even need to follow through. The mere suggestion sends Democrats rushing to the wrong side of the issue—and the American public notices.

Time and again, Trump manipulates the opposition into publicly prioritizing criminals over citizens, and they walk right into it every single time because they can't help themselves.

Want the truth the media won’t tell you? Join PJ Media VIP and use code FIGHT for 60% off to support fearless journalism and get deeper insights and ad-free browsing.