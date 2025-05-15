Bombshell Revelation Exposes Pete Buttigieg's Role in Reagan Airport Crash

Matt Margolis | 9:57 AM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Pete Buttigieg is clearly laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential run, even going so far as to grow a beard in what looks like a transparent rebranding effort. And frankly, it’s no wonder he thinks he needs a makeover; his time as Transportation Secretary was a train wreck — sometimes literally. His four years in the Biden administration were a nonstop showcase of incompetence and misplaced priorities. You’d be hard-pressed to find a single transportation crisis he didn’t bungle.

Advertisement

Now, we've got one more.

Do you remember how the Democrats and the media tried to blame Trump for January's deadly air crash at Washington National Airport? Even Buttigieg joined in on the pile-on.

We now know Buttigieg bears significant responsibility for the tragedy.

During Senate testimony Wednesday, a bombshell revelation exposed that a critical hotline connecting air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport to the Pentagon has been "inoperable" since March 2022 — while Buttigieg was Transportation Secretary. The Washington Post covered it:

A hotline connecting air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport and their counterparts at the Pentagon has been “inoperable” since March 2022, a Federal Aviation Administration official confirmed Wednesday, further evidence of poor safety coordination between federal agencies responsible for the airspace where a midair collision in January killed 67 people.

The line is maintained by the Defense Department, and the aviation agency was not aware of the outage during the three years it was down, Franklin McIntosh, the FAA’s deputy head of air traffic control, testified at a Senate hearing Wednesday. Aviation officials discovered the hotline wasn’t working after May 1, when controllers at National ordered two passenger jets to abandon landings because an Army helicopter was circling nearby at the Pentagon.

Advertisement

The Trump administration, upon learning of the outage on May 1, immediately ordered the Pentagon to suspend flights around DCA until repairs are complete. Pete Buttigieg allowed a critical safety issue to languish for three years without action — a glaring failure on his watch. By contrast, Trump’s Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, stepped in and addressed the problem immediately once it came to his attention. The difference in leadership couldn’t be more telling.

Nevertheless, Democrats are still intent on blaming Trump for a problem that began and wasn’t fixed under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. “The administration’s lack of a more aggressive, proactive mitigation approach is simply inexcusable,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). “FAA and DOD must coordinate better. We don’t need to wait for the completion of a lengthy investigation to know that.”

ICYMI: Top Democrats Had Secret 'Plan B' for Biden All Along

It’s no shock that Sen. Tammy Duckworth is trying to shield the Biden administration from blame in this latest scandal, but let’s be clear: This dereliction happened under Pete Buttigieg’s watch. The same Pete Buttigieg who loves to talk about “putting safety first” yet somehow let a critical safety hotline stay broken for three years. For all his lofty rhetoric, Buttigieg’s actual record as Transportation Secretary speaks for itself — and not in a good way.

Buttigieg's tenure was a disaster from day one. He presided over shipping backlogs that crippled the supply chain, airline systems that collapsed repeatedly, and infrastructure projects derailed by poor management and woke priorities—like spending taxpayer money to “fix” supposedly racist roads. And who can forget his complete indifference to the environmental catastrophe in East Palestine, Ohio?

Advertisement

This latest failure is just another example in a long line of incompetence. Buttigieg didn’t lead, he spun. And the media, desperate to prop up the Biden administration, gave him cover every step of the way.

And now, 67 people are dead because his department couldn't be bothered to fix what amounts to a simple phone line. This is the federal government under Democrat leadership, where basic safety measures take a backseat to woke virtue signaling and political grandstanding.

While mainstream outlets spin stories to protect Democrats, we're digging deeper. Join PJ Media VIP to access exclusive content revealing the truth behind disasters like Buttigieg's transportation failures. Support fearless journalism with code FIGHT for 60% off your membership today.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: AVIATION PETE BUTTIGIEG

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: No Comfort in Dems Admitting We Were Right About Biden's Mush Brain Stephen Kruiser
Same Day a Democrat ‘Outs’ Herself as a Swinger, the Media Plays the ‘Dumb Blonde’ Card on Pam Bondi Scott Pinsker
CNN Finds the Weirdest Way to Spin Lower Egg Prices to Make Donald Trump Look Bad Chris Queen
ISIS Attack Thwarted at Army Facility Near Detroit, Michigan Kevin Downey Jr.
Trump Shocks the World — Again Robert Spencer
LOL, OK — Sad Sack CNN Is Going to Launch Another Streaming Service Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
A Listless, Vapid CIA Spook: The Best Democrats Can Offer in 2028?
Leave Rachael Ray Alone
How George Freaking Clooney Forced the Democrats to Finally Dump Biden
Advertisement