Here's Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country with Illegal Aliens

Matt Margolis | 9:50 AM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In a blistering exchange that cut through the spin, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) questioned Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a Senate hearing, exposing the Biden administration’s deliberate strategy of flooding the country with illegal aliens—and the motives behind it.

“Either President Biden and the Democrats who supported him believe in open borders,” Kennedy began, “or the people that President Biden put in charge of securing the border you wouldn’t trust to run a snowball stand. Right?”

“That is correct,” Secretary Noem responded without hesitation.

Kennedy, known for his blunt style, pressed further. “So nobody is that incompetent. So it has to be—they just believe in open borders, do they not?”

“Yes,” Noem confirmed. “Because I know the people who were securing the border, and they weren’t allowed to do their job.”

Kennedy then asked what many Americans have long suspected: whether Biden’s team views basic border security measures as somehow racist. “Do you think they believe that vetting people at the border is racist?” he asked.

“Yes, I do,” Noem replied. “I think, by the way, they allowed people in and granted them immediate parole status.”

From there, Kennedy took the conversation to what he called the “real political incentive” behind Biden’s immigration agenda.

Recommended: Corrupt Judge Launches Another Vicious Attack On Trump's Agenda

“Do you think that President Biden and some of my Democratic colleagues—I don’t want to paint with too broad a brush, Madam Secretary—thought of these foreign nationals in our country illegally as potential new voters?”

“I do, sir,” Noem said.

Kennedy then shifted focus to Noem’s role in securing the border, which has drawn fire from Democrats. “You’ve secured the border—have you not?” he asked.

“This administration has, yes, sir,” Noem replied, crediting the Trump team for restoring order where the Biden White House had allowed chaos.

“And some of my colleagues are upset with you,” Kennedy continued. “They say you did it wrong.”

“Yes, sir,” Noem acknowledged.

“But do you agree with me that what they’re really upset about is that you did it at all?”

“Yes, sir,” she said again, confirming what has become increasingly obvious: the left doesn’t want the border secure—they want it open, chaotic, and politicized.

What Kennedy and Noem laid bare in just a few minutes is what millions of Americans have long suspected: Biden’s border policy wasn’t a failure—it was a calculated political strategy from the start. It was about increasing the Democrats’ power, plain and simple. Democrats are using mass illegal immigration to pad the population in deep-blue districts and sanctuary states, boost their congressional representation, and tilt elections permanently in their favor.

And that's why they're fighting so hard to stop Trump's deportation efforts.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: SENATE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

