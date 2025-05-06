WATCH: Leftist Tries to Trap Scott Jennings on CNN, Gets Destroyed Instead

On Monday night’s panel on CNN, political commentator Scott Jennings found himself in the crosshairs of a coordinated ambush from left-wing author Charles Blow and activist attorney Donte Mills. What began as a heated debate over immigration and the Constitution quickly turned into an attempted takedown, with Blow dredging up one of Jennings’ past criticisms of Donald Trump in hopes of exposing hypocrisy. But instead of backing down, Jennings doubled down — and turned the entire exchange into a teachable moment that left his critics scrambling.

Advertisement

“You believe in the Constitution or you don’t,” Blow challenged early in the segment.

“I believe in the sovereignty of the United States, where you don’t,” Jennings fired back, clearly ready for battle.

Blow pushed further, accusing Jennings of turning a blind eye to Trump’s supposed disregard for the Constitution. “So, you don’t believe in the Constitution. And you don’t believe that Donald Trump should abide by the Constitution?”

“Of course I do,” Jennings responded. “And I believe that he will follow just as he said what the Supreme Court says. But the policy debate is worth having.”

Jennings then pivoted to the real issue: illegal immigration and the Biden administration’s failure to enforce existing law. “Millions upon millions of people are here, and they will not leave. And [Trump] has to get them out.”

Blow tried to steer the conversation back to Trump’s executive style, claiming, “From the very beginning, from 2016, he has believed in executive overreach. We’ve all seen that.”

That’s when Jennings went on offense.

“I believe that he believes his mandate from the American people is to solve illegal immigration,” he said. “And I would ask you the same question in reverse. Did Joe Biden, when he said he would faithfully uphold and execute the laws of this land, not mean it when he decided to let millions upon millions of people into the country because he did not execute the laws of the land?”

Advertisement

Blow accused Jennings of dodging and then sprang what he clearly thought was a trap. “I want to read you something,” Blow said, pulling out a past quote Jennings had written years earlier:

At the core of Trump’s candidacy is a call for greater executive authority with willful disregard for the constitutional limits placed on our chief executive. Trump especially promises to force individual companies to do things he wants them to do or else he promises punishment to those who displeased him, which appeals to the miserable man at the airport bar.

“Yes, I wrote it,” Jennings said without hesitation.

Blow tried to pounce: “So, he hasn’t changed. What has changed about you?”

Jennings didn’t blink. “This country has been invaded,” he said. “The president was elected to [stop it]… My opinion is the president needs to pull every lever he can to solve illegal immigration.”

Related: ABC Ambushes Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Gets Wrecked

Mills jumped in to accuse Jennings of treating all immigrants as criminals. “You can’t believe that because they’re not,” he said.

But Jennings held firm. “I believe everybody who’s here illegally, not all are violent, but all are here illegally,” he said. “Every person who’s here illegally is in fact a criminal. Some of them do come here and commit violent crimes and still aren’t deported.”

Advertisement

The moment encapsulated the broader divide in American politics: one side defending law and sovereignty, the other willing to blur those lines in the name of compassion — but only selectively. Jennings’ refusal to retreat, even when confronted with his own words, only reinforced that it’s not hypocrisy to change your position when the facts on the ground demand it.

And in this case, the fact is simple: Biden broke the system. Trump was elected to fix it. And the same people currently bellyaching about “due process” for illegals had no problem when Obama deported illegals without due process.

While mainstream media pushes agenda-driven narratives, PJ Media delivers uncompromising truth about America's border crisis. Become a VIP member to access exclusive content and ad-free browsing. Don't let them control the narrative — join today, using code FIGHT for 60% off.