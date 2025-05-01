EPIC: Bill O’Reilly Destroys James Carville for Pushing False Anti-Trump Talking Points

Bill O’Reilly took James Carville to the woodshed on NewsNation Tuesday night after the longtime Democrat strategist tried peddling the tired and false talking point that President Trump plans to slash Medicaid in his budget. The exchange was one-sided from the jump, with O’Reilly dismantling Carville’s arguments point by point and exposing them as little more than partisan propaganda.

Carville kicked things off by accusing Trump of catering to the wealthy at the expense of working Americans. “I would not extend these billionaires’ tax cuts,” Carville said, “and I would not pay for ’em by clobbering the middle class and lower middle class by cutting Medicaid expenses—”

O’Reilly jumped in immediately. “He said he wasn’t gonna cut Medicaid,” he pointed out.

Carville, visibly flustered, stumbled in response. “Now, now, le- le- let, he… Go watch the budget that’s been submitted. It’s already got 600—He said he was gonna end the war on the—”

“There’s nothing about cutting Medicaid in the budget,” O’Reilly responded firmly. “This is just propaganda, Jim.”

As Carville struggled to regain his footing, he tried to pivot, lobbing a half-baked attack on Trump’s foreign policy instead. “Did he say or not say, ‘I’m gonna end the Ukraine war on day one?’”

“It’s a bunch of bull and you know it,” O’Reilly shot back.

“Can I, uh—” Carville started.

“No, you can’t,” O’Reilly said bluntly. “You can’t say it’s in the budget — there’s a Medicaid cut — when there isn’t.”

Frustrated by the reality check, Carville snapped, “Excuse me for speaking of why you interrupted me.”

“I am. This is ridiculous,” O’Reilly said, dismissing the whole line of argument as unserious.

“Can I make a point?” Carville asked.

“And he does it every night,” O’Reilly jabbed, referring to Carville’s pattern of spouting misinformation.

Carville went back to the Ukraine line, hoping something would stick. “He was gonna end the Ukraine war on day one.”

“Oh, come on,” O’Reilly replied in disbelief.

“You didn’t hear that?” Carville pressed.

“It’s absurd,” O’Reilly replied. “What did Biden do for four years in there? Nothing.” Clearly exasperated, he added, “This is driving me nuts."

“I can't tell by your demeanor,” Chris Cuomo quipped. “Very calm.”

Carville, still clinging to his script, pleaded, “Please fact-check me. Somebody look it up on your cellphone.”

O’Reilly, deadpan, added, “I was gonna wear an LSU T-shirt, but I’m not now.”

“You don’t have to,” Carville grumbled.

Chris Cuomo, watching the fireworks unfold, could barely keep control. “We’ve gotta fight to get into this,” he said.

🚨NEW: Bill O'Reilly LOSES IT on James Carville for claiming Trump plans on "cutting medicaid" and attacking president for not solving "Ukraine war on day 1"🚨



O'REILLY: "This is ridiculous! ... James is gonna drive me nuts!" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/CWtLx0xOsw — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 1, 2025

As I’ve said before, the Democrat consultant class keeps reminding us just how hopelessly out of touch it’s become with the rest of the country. Tucked away in coastal echo chambers and obsessed with appeasing the radical fringe, these so-called strategists are more concerned with pushing woke orthodoxy and anti-Trump talking points than actually winning elections.

They’re not offering strategy—they’re offering performance art for MSNBC and CNN.

Carville was once a sharp political mind who understood middle America and had my respect. Now, he’s devolved into a caricature of his former self. He is so out of touch with reality that he actually guaranteed Kamala Harris would win in 2024. These days, there’s barely a distinction between Carville and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On the plus side, that’s good for the Republican Party.

