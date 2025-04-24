This Is Huge! You Won’t Believe Who's Going to Interview Trump

President Trump made a huge announcement Thursday, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.

“Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on “Suckers and Losers” and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more ‘successful’ with,” Trump announced in a post on Truth Social.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the notorious editor of The Atlantic who's made a career out of publishing anonymous hit pieces against Donald Trump, is finally going to have to look President Trump in the eye. And boy, is this going to be interesting.

Trump, displaying his characteristic boldness, announced he'll be sitting down with Goldberg and his cadre of liberal scribes, including Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker— neither of whom could be mistaken for MAGA supporters. It's like walking into the lion's den, except these lions have a history of making up stories out of thin air.

According to Trump, the story being written will be titled “The Most Consequential President of this Century.”

Let’s not forget Jeffrey Goldberg’s hall-of-shame reporting, starting with the infamously debunked cemetery smear against President Trump—a story denied by 25 witnesses, including Trump critic John Bolton. The most recent, of course, is the “Signalgate” kerfuffle, which was another flimsy hit piece the media eagerly seized on in a failed attempt to oust Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Goldberg’s reporting style is all too familiar by now: a revolving door of anonymous sources and conveniently unverifiable claims that crumble under scrutiny, but are repeated ad nauseam by the liberal media as fact.

But here's what makes this deliciously ironic: Trump is doing this interview from a position of absolute strength. He's already secured his place in history with a second term, while Goldberg and his mainstream media cohorts are no doubt still nursing their wounds from years of failed attempts to take him down.

What's Goldberg going to do when he can't hide behind anonymous sources? When he has to actually face the man he's spent years attacking through the safety of his keyboard?

This isn't just an interview—it's a reckoning.

The liberal media elite have spent years constructing their anti-Trump narrative from the comfort of their coastal bubbles. Now, one of their chief architects will have to defend his "journalism" face-to-face with his favorite target.

For conservatives who've watched the mainstream media's relentless assault on truth, this meeting represents something larger than just another interview. It's a moment of accountability, where one of the most egregious practitioners of fake news has to confront reality in real-time.

As Trump himself put it, he's doing this "out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself." The real question isn't whether The Atlantic can write a fair story—we all know the answer to that. The real show will be watching Goldberg squirm when he has to defend his "reporting" to the very person he's spent years maligning with fake stories.

Get your popcorn ready, patriots. This is going to be wild.

