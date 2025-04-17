Who Really Ran the Biden White House? Trump Has Some Thoughts.

From day one, most conservatives suspected that Joe Biden wasn’t the one in charge during his four years in the Oval Office, and of course it became increasingly obvious. The recent revelations about the abuse of the autopen further made it clear that he wasn’t the one making decisions. Whether we’ll ever get the full story about who was really pulling the strings remains to be seen.

But in a recent interview with Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox Noticias, President Trump weighed in on the question. Rather than naming a single puppet master, Trump described the Biden presidency as being shaped by a tangled web of influences and behind-the-scenes operators.

When Campos-Duffy directly asked Trump whether Jill Biden was acting as Joe's "autopen," Trump's response was particularly revealing.

"No, I don't think so," he stated, but then he dropped this bombshell: "She was certainly involved because he gave her the last meeting to preside over with the Cabinet."

But Trump doesn’t believe it was just Jill pulling the strings. "They [the Biden administration] had a lot of bad people. They had a lot of radical left lunatics in there," Trump explained, "and I think he was perfect. He was perfect for them because he didn't have a clue."

The evidence certainly seems to support Trump's theory. Just look at the laundry list of disasters: an open border crisis, skyrocketing inflation, soaring energy prices, and a foreign policy that emboldened our adversaries. These decisions had to come from somewhere, and the evidence keeps growing that Biden was just a figurehead and that unelected radical leftists were the ones calling the shots.

Remember how the mainstream media used to mock conservatives for questioning who was really in charge? Now we have a former president openly suggesting that "radical left lunatics" were calling the shots while Biden served as their perfect figurehead, precisely because "he didn't have a clue."

In the months since Biden's departure from the White House, recently released books have offered insight into the former president's health and fitness for office. Meanwhile, Trump has flaunted his mental and physical fitness for office. Following his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, Trump said overall he feels he’s in "very good shape." The president told reporters on board Air Force One while en route to his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening that the yearly presidential physical showed he has a "good heart, a good soul," and "overall, I think I'm in very — I felt I was in very good shape."

The Democrats might want to memory-hole the entire Biden presidency, but Trump's candid assessment ensures that we won't forget this troubling chapter in American history. After all, if Trump's theory is even partially correct, we just witnessed one of the most disturbing subversions of executive authority in modern times.

One thing's for certain — at least with Trump back in the White House, there's no question about who's really in charge.

