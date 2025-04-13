Trump's Medical Report Released, Here's The Most Important Part

Make no mistake about it, while President Trump continues to demonstrate his mental acuity and physical fitness for office, the stark contrast with his predecessor couldn't be more apparent. The White House released Trump's latest physical exam results this weekend, and they're exactly what we'd expect from our energetic commander-in-chief.

Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, the White House physician, conducted a thorough examination at Walter Reed, consulting fourteen specialists

The medical report, which was posted on the White House website, shows Trump is in "excellent health" with strong vital signs," reportedly 224 pounds, and a healthy blood pressure of 128/74.

I could bore you with all the details, but you probably don’t care. The important thing to take away from the report is that Trump scored a perfect 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). According to my research, MoCA is designed to pick up subtle cognitive deficits that might not be obvious in day-to-day conversation or might be missed by simpler exams. It’s particularly effective for identifying early-stage cognitive decline, when interventions and planning can still make a meaningful difference. It takes about 10 minutes to administer, and as far as we know, Joe Biden never took the exam during his presidency, or, if he did, the results were never made public.

In fact, while Trump openly shares his medical results with the American people, Biden's team worked overtime to hide his declining mental state. Remember when Biden snapped at reporters who dared to question his cognitive abilities? That's cute. Nothing says "I'm totally fine" like getting angry when someone asks if you're mentally fit for office.

Trump, at 78, maintains a packed schedule of meetings and events. Meanwhile, Biden at the same age couldn't even remember which country he was talking about half the time and spent 40% of his presidency on vacation out of the eye of the public.

Throughout Joe Biden’s time in office, the White House maintained the fiction that he was in peak condition, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Physically frail and mentally diminished, Biden’s struggles were clear to anyone paying attention. Yet when his first presidential physical was conducted, it sparked controversy—not because it confirmed concerns, but because it conspicuously ignored them. No cognitive test was administered, even as his mental decline became increasingly undeniable. The official summary whitewashed the reality: Biden was not well.

The signs were everywhere. His speeches were riddled with verbal stumbles that went well beyond his childhood stutter. He blanked on names, dates, and basic facts. He often appeared confused and detached. His voice, frequently weak and muddled, made public appearances painful to watch. Despite years of experience with teleprompters, he repeatedly read stage directions aloud—“end of quote,” “repeat the line”—as if they were part of the script. His tone swung wildly from bizarre whispering to sudden yelling, giving the impression of someone entirely unaware of how unhinged he sounded.

Yet in 2023, Biden’s White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, described him as a “healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.” That description rang hollow, and many saw it for what it was: damage control. The refusal to acknowledge what millions of Americans could see with their own eyes raised serious questions about what else was being hidden.

Joe Biden may be out of the Oval Office, but the orchestrated cover-up of his cognitive decline will be remembered as one of the most dishonest—and dangerous—deceptions ever perpetrated by a presidential administration.

Obviously, having a mentally sharp president matters. When you're dealing with global challenges and making decisions that affect millions of Americans, you need someone who can keep up. Trump's perfect cognitive score proves he's more than up to the task.

Contrary to the claims of the left, who desperately tried to paint Trump as unfit, this comprehensive medical report shows a president in excellent physical and mental condition. The same can't be said for his predecessor, who never took a cognitive test or proved his mental fitness to the American people.

