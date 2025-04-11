Democrats Cheering MS-13 Gang Member's Return Missed a Key Detail in SCOTUS Ruling

Earlier this month, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered alleged MS-13 gang member and illegal alien Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia—who had already been deported to El Salvador—brought back to the United States. On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling that, according to some interpretations, affirmed Abrego Garcia’s right to return. While liberal commentators rushed to celebrate the decision as a sweeping victory, they ignored key nuances in the Court’s language that sharply constrain the ruling’s actual reach.

The left claims Abrego Garcia was “accidentally” deported to El Salvador, even though that wasn’t the case. The Supreme Court issued an injunction regarding the deadline for his potential retrieval, ordering his return to the United States. However, this ruling comes with significant caveats that many on the left have conveniently ignored in their rush to celebrate.

BREAKING: A 9-0 Supreme Court UPHOLDS a court order requiring the Trump administration to bring a Maryland man, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, back to the U.S. after mistakenly deporting him to El Salvador. Deadline TBD. #SCOTUShttps://t.co/bB0HHquFAk pic.twitter.com/vng90OhbL0 — Katie Buehler (@bykatiebuehler) April 10, 2025

Former Obama aide Jon Favreau, for example, rushed to social media to gloat that the MS-13 gang member would be returned.

Supreme Court in a unanimous decision:



He has a legal right to be here, and you have to bring him back https://t.co/NxtRdMJXKN — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 10, 2025

This interpretation, however, grossly oversimplifies the Court's nuanced position. The order explicitly highlights limitations on District Court authority and emphasizes executive branch discretion.

Here’s what the ruling says:

The application is granted in part and denied in part, subject to the direction of this order. Due to the administrative stay issued by THE CHIEF JUSTICE, the deadline imposed by the District Court has now passed. To that extent, the Government's emergency application is effectively granted in part and the deadline in the challenged order is no longer effective. The rest of the District Court’s order remains in effect but requires clarification on remand. The other properly requires the Government to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.

And here’s the part of the ruling that celebrating leftists overlooked:

The intended scope of the term “effectuate” in the District Court’s order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court’s authority. The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.

In other words, the Supreme Court has stepped in to curb overreach by district judges. This week, the Court overturned a ruling by Judge James Boasberg, finding he lacked jurisdiction in a case involving the deportation of violent gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. In recent days, the Court has also ruled in favor of the administration on freezing teacher grants and the dismissal of probationary federal employees. As for the case regarding Abrego Garcia, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller provided a more precise interpretation.

False. SCOTUS rejected the lower court and made clear that a district court judge cannot exercise Article II foreign affairs powers. The illegal alien terrorist is in the custody and control of a sovereign foreign nation. https://t.co/qbRlM2IxAl — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 11, 2025

Sorry libs, the Court's decision focuses more on procedural aspects than establishing any permanent right to remain in the country. While the Court maintained parts of the district court's order, it specifically struck down the deadline requirement and called for clarification on implementation.

The ruling underscores a fundamental truth: Even seemingly straightforward Supreme Court decisions often contain crucial details that completely change their practical impact, and the left celebrated way too soon.

