SICK: Obama Judge Orders Return of Deported MS-13 Gang Member to U.S.

Matt Margolis | 5:50 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

The radical left's assault on border security has reached a new level of insanity. A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to bring back a deported MS-13 gang member to the United States. 

That is not a typo.

An activist judge wants to roll out the welcome mat for a criminal who has no business being in our country.

“This was an illegal act,” U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis of Maryland claimed.

The case centers on Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom the mainstream media conveniently describes as a "Maryland father" while downplaying his gang affiliations.  

“In a blow to the Trump administration, a federal judge ruled Friday the U.S. government acted illegally when it mistakenly deported a Maryland father to El Salvador and ordered that he must be returned to the United States,” USA Today reported

This sanitized coverage is exactly what Americans have come to expect from the liberal press, which seems more interested in pushing open-borders propaganda than reporting facts.

Let's cut through the media's sob story and look at the truth. As PJ Media has previously reported, Garcia is a confirmed MS-13 gang member with ties to human trafficking. 

According to Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, DHS has intelligence reports showing that he is involved in human trafficking.

USA Today also repeated a debunked lie that the Trump administration admitted that Garcia’s deportation was done in error.

The Trump administration acknowledged in court records earlier this week that his deportation was a mistake, which it attributed to an “administrative error.” But the U.S. government says it has no jurisdiction to order his return because he is in a foreign country.

I previously reported on what happened. According to court documents, despite a grant of withholding of removal, Garcia was placed on a flight to El Salvador as an alternate when others were removed. While internal forms noted his protected status, his removal was ultimately justified based on a final order of removal and his gang affiliation. The deportation was carried out in good faith, as his presence in the U.S. posed a public safety risk.

So now we have Democrats and their handpicked judges actively working to bring criminal aliens back to American soil. 

Gang members, murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and other criminals. This judge's ruling isn't just judicial overreach; it's a dangerous precedent that puts American lives at risk. Did they not learn anything from the cases of Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray and others who were raped and murdered by criminal illegal aliens who had no business being in this country?

This case perfectly illustrates the choice facing American voters: support for law and order under Republican leadership, or the Democrats' vision of a borderless nation where even deported MS-13 members have a "right" to return. It's no wonder they lost in 2024. Americans are tired of watching judges and Democrats prioritize criminal aliens over citizen safety.

