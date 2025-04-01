The Atlantic Caught Pushing Another Anti-Trump Hoax Story

As Signalgate fades into obscurity, joining the long list of failed attempts to manufacture a Trump administration scandal, The Atlantic has a new problem. A new Trump hit piece it published this week has been exposed as a lie.

The mainstream media is scrambling to discredit Trump’s mass deportation policy, pushing the false narrative that, despite the administration’s focus on removing criminal illegal aliens first, innocent people are being swept up alongside illegal alien gang members and felons.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, has a track record of publishing bogus hit pieces on Trump. In 2020, he pushed a debunked claim that Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” which even he later admitted might be false. In 2024, he spread another false story about Trump being upset over a soldier’s funeral bill — dismissed by other journalists but still published by The Atlantic. His history of dishonest reporting makes skepticism of his work not only justified but necessary.

On Monday, The Atlantic jumped on the innocents-swept-up angle, publishing a piece that claimed, “The Trump administration acknowledged in a court filing Monday that it had grabbed a Maryland father with protected legal status and mistakenly deported him to El Salvador.”

Here’s how The Atlantic described the man:

Court filings show Abrego Garcia came to the United States at age 16 in 2011 after fleeing gang threats in his native El Salvador. In 2019 he received a form of protected legal status known as “withholding of removal” from a U.S. immigration judge who found he would likely be targeted by gangs if deported back. Abrego Garcia, who is married to a U.S. citizen and has a 5-year-old disabled child who is also a U.S. citizen, has no criminal record in the United States, according to his attorney. The Trump administration does not claim he has a criminal record, but called him a “danger to the community” and an active member of MS-13, the Salvadoran gang that Trump has declared a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

What a sob story, right? An innocent family man got caught up in the raids and was wrongly deported alongside human garbage. How horrible. But there are some important details that The Atlantic left out of its report. Six years ago, an immigration judge ruled that Garcia was, in fact, an MS-13 member, a flight risk, and a danger to the community.

ICE arrested Abrego-Garcia on March 12, 2025, specifically due to his prominent role in MS-13. Here’s what the court filing, which The Atlantic linked, actually says.

“During a bond hearing, Immigration and Customs Enforcement ('ICE') stated that a confidential informant had advised that Abrego-Garcia was an active member of the criminal gang MS-13,” it states plainly on page two.

In fact, it was determined six years ago that Abrego-Garcia was an MS-13 member.

Oh, and that narrative that Abrego-Garcia was just an innocent family member and an administrative error got him accidentally deported? Yeah, that was a lie.

According to court documents, despite a grant of withholding of removal, Abrego-Garcia was placed on a flight to El Salvador as an alternate when others were removed. While internal forms noted his protected status, his removal was ultimately justified based on a final order of removal and his gang affiliation. The deportation was carried out in good faith, as his presence in the U.S. posed a public safety risk.

This is far from the first time the media has deliberately misled the public about deported gang members. Just last week, we learned that a Venezuelan soccer player and a gay barber, both of whom got their own sob stories in the media, were actually members of Tren de Aragua, the violent Venezuelan gang that is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

This latest effort by The Atlantic comes in the wake of Goldberg’s attempt to portray the Signal group chat he was somehow included in as having discussed classified war plans, even though none of the information discussed in the chat was actually classified.

