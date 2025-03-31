Resurfaced Video Proves That Jasmine Crockett Is an Awful Human Being

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has emerged as one of the loudest voices in the Democratic Party — and a growing liability for her side. In just the past week, she has openly called for violence in the #TeslaTakedown movement, encouraged someone to physically assault Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and stooped to mocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas) wheelchair use with a crude insult during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign. But over the weekend, past comments she made on “The Breakfast Club” podcast resurfaced and quickly went viral — further cementing her reputation as a truly reprehensible person.

In the interview, Crockett expressed her dissatisfaction with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a black conservative congressman, accusing him of betraying the broader black community. "And if we continue to put people into office, and that even means some of our skinfolk who definitely are not our kinfolk, such as Byron Donalds, who are gonna continue to say that, like... I mean, the fact that you sitting around talking about life was better under Jim Crow?" Crockett remarked.

Charlamagne, listening intently, responded with a reflective, "Mm-hmm," allowing Crockett to elaborate, even though that’s not what Donalds said.

Last year, Donalds commented that black marriage rates were higher at that time and that it was ultimately the welfare state that tore the black family apart. The great Thomas Sowell has written a lot on this point.

But I digress.

"Like, is this because you don't understand history, or literally it's because you married a white woman, and so you think that that whitewashed you? I'm not really sure — like, what it is," Crockett continued, doubling down on her racist remarks.

So that was Crockett suggesting that Donalds is somehow less black because he’s married to a white woman. Would she say the same about Kamala Harris, whose husband is white? What about Barack Obama, who was raised by his white mother? And let’s not forget Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose fiancé is white, or Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose husband is white.

Let’s be honest: Crockett would never apply this absurd logic to a Democrat. To her, the issue isn’t interracial marriage; it’s the fact that Donalds is a black Republican. That’s the real crime in her eyes. Imagine if the situation were reversed. What if a white congresswoman questioned the racial identity of a fellow white member of Congress for being in an interracial marriage? The outrage would be swift and merciless. But because the target was a black conservative, this blatant racism didn't get the treatment from the mainstream media that it deserved.

Blinded by partisanship, Democrats have become so consumed by their radical ideology that they no longer engage in meaningful debate; they attack, demean, and destroy. Anyone who dares to challenge their agenda is met not with reasoned argument but with vitriol, threats, and outright dehumanization. This isn’t just political theater; it’s a dangerous shift where calling for violence, mocking a man in a wheelchair, or making blatantly racist comments is not only tolerated but often excused by the left’s enablers in the media.

