Tesla Vandals Really Are the Dumbest Criminals Around

The radical left has a pathological hatred of Elon Musk for having the audacity to want to clean up waste and fraud in government. By now, you’ve heard about how these unhinged leftists have taken their hatred of Elon Musk to a criminal level, firebombing Tesla dealerships and vandalizing Tesla vehicles they happen to come across in public. These vandals are learning the hard way that attacking vehicles equipped with 360-degree surveillance cameras isn't exactly a genius move.

A couple of recent examples have me wondering if these lunatics are the dumbest criminals.

Take the brilliant criminal mastermind at a New Hampshire luxury hotel who thought it would be a good idea to key a Tesla Cybertruck. Wearing bright orange pants (because why try to be inconspicuous?), this genius was caught on camera vandalizing the vehicle within an hour of its arrival. When confronted by police, he denied it. I guess that brave social justice warrior suddenly couldn't find the courage to defend his "principled" stand against Musk.

Our Tesla cyber truck was vandalized this weekend in NH. While staying at our hotel, our vehicle was keyed within an hour of arriving. James “Jim” Pelis & chuck smith either didn’t know or didn’t care that they would be recorded. Charges pending! Class A felony In NH. pic.twitter.com/OcZTWD2Bck — Kerri Pouliot (@KerriLPouliot) March 24, 2025

NEW: Man keys a Cybertruck in New Hampshire in his orange pants and then denies keying the truck to police while he was still wearing the orange pants.



Total moron.



“Our Tesla cyber truck was vandalized this weekend in NH. While staying at our hotel, our vehicle was keyed… pic.twitter.com/cQhTTxYPC0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2025

And then there’s the example from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where we witnessed peak criminal stupidity when a Planet Fitness member decided to leave his mark on a Tesla.

Doylestown PA: Chadd Ritenbaugh was caught keying a swastica into the side of a Tesla.



Please share and make him famous! https://t.co/nGDOv08Fz3 pic.twitter.com/vbw8cKXJcS — Little Miss Independence 🇺🇸💙💙💞💞 (@NoShariaForMe2) March 26, 2025

According to a local news report, after keying the Tesla, this Einstein scanned his gym membership card immediately after committing the crime. Talk about making law enforcement's job easy! “Officials were able to identify the suspect by his gym membership card and his Pennsylvania Driver's License photo,” the report said.

There are, sadly, so many more examples of similar incidents.

Like this one of a woman (I think) not only keying a Tesla, but recording herself doing it:

Tesla keyed in Seattle. Make "her" viral.



pic.twitter.com/8MgcMaEnz1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 27, 2025

Or this man in San Jose who has reportedly been arrested:

Anyone know who this dude is who keyed a Tesla in San Jose, California? pic.twitter.com/FVlCwnhK9z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2025

The following video is of a road rage incident, where a man screams at the driver of a Cybertruck while driving, and makes it look as if he is pulling a gun on him. At various points in the video, the license plate of the unhinged driver is clearly visible.

NEW: Unhinged driver pulls a gun on a Tesla Cybertruck in a road rage incident.



What's your reaction?



Share so we can identify this man! pic.twitter.com/eDISljPc7r — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) March 28, 2025

From what I can tell, most of the videos that have been shared on X have resulted in positive identifications and subsequent arrests. I wonder if these vandals think it was worth it.

These incidents perfectly illustrate how the left's blind hatred of Musk has short-circuited its already questionable judgment. They're so consumed with rage over his efforts to expose government waste and his success with DOGE that they're willing to risk criminal charges just to scratch up a car—all while being recorded from multiple angles.

The irony is delicious: these anti-technology warriors are being brought to justice by the very technology they're trying to destroy. Tesla's comprehensive camera systems are making it virtually impossible for these vandals to escape consequences for their actions.

As these incidents continue to pile up, one thing becomes crystal clear: the only thing dumber than vandalizing a Tesla is doing it while thinking you won't get caught.

But hey, nobody ever accused the radical left of thinking things through.

