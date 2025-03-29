Are Democrat Lawmakers Trying to Bankrupt Tesla Now?

The left's pathological hatred of Elon Musk has reached a new level of insanity. The crusade against Musk and Tesla has already turned violent, with dealerships being firebombed and vehicles being vandalized. But now the same people who constantly screech about climate change want to kneecap the most successful electric vehicle manufacturer in history because its CEO doesn't share their political views.

In New York, a Democrat lawmaker is actually trying to ban Tesla from selling cars directly to consumers.

State Sen. Pat Fahy (D-Albany) isn't even trying to hide her Elon Derangement Syndrome-fueled vendetta. "No matter what we do, we've got to take this from Elon Musk," she declared, showing exactly how petty and vindictive Democrats can be when someone doesn't toe their ideological line.

Tesla has been successfully operating five direct-sales locations in New York since 2014. But Tesla is suddenly "problematic," because Musk leads Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Let's be clear about what's happening here: Tesla dominates the EV market. The Tesla Model Y is the most popular car in the world. And Democrats, once hardcore advocates of electric cars, are going to war against Tesla because Orange Man bad.

Tesla still sells more electric vehicles in the U.S. and New York than any other manufacturer. The company eschews the traditional dealership model of selling cars through third parties via franchise agreements. Instead, Tesla sells directly to consumers. In many states, auto franchise laws limit this approach. In New York, Tesla was allowed to continue operating five locations to sell directly to consumers under a deal with brokers in 2014. The state’s powerful auto dealers want to completely ban Tesla’s model.

The article notes that “Fahy in previous years championed legislation to fully lift restrictions on direct sales by EV makers,” because she “wanted to see electric vehicle sales take off to cut emissions in New York and help achieve the state’s climate goals.”

But for the crime of associating with Trump, she’s flip-flopped. "Tesla has lost their right to promote these when they're part of an administration that wants to go backward,” Fahy admitted.

This isn't just happening in New York.

The Musk factor played a role in declining support for a bill to allow direct sales in Connecticut. A measure to end Tesla’s ability to sell to consumers was introduced in Washington state along with one to allow other EV manufacturers to set up shop, but neither is expected to move forward this year. Fahy’s proposal would still cap the number of direct sales locations for EV manufacturers at five but would prohibit Tesla from continuing to operate after July 2026.

So I guess the domestic terrorism and vandalism wasn’t enough. Democrats in government want to abuse their power to cripple Tesla as a business. It’s true. Left-wing lawmakers and advocates have been pressuring pension funds to divest from Tesla as a way to show their antipathy toward Musk.

The whole thing reeks of political persecution. These Democrats are perfectly fine with direct-to-consumer sales—they've supported expanding them in the past—until suddenly Musk commits the unforgivable sin of working with Trump. Now they're falling all over themselves to hand control back to traditional dealerships, all while pretending it's about preventing "billionaire market concentration."

Meanwhile, President Trump has shown what real leadership looks like, hosting a White House lawn vehicle purchase event to support Tesla while Democrats throw their tantrum. The contrast couldn't be clearer: Republicans supporting American innovation and jobs, Democrats destroying businesses because of personal vendettas.

The message is clear: in Democrat-controlled states, your business's right to operate depends entirely on whether you have the "correct" political views. So much for their supposed support of green energy and innovation.

