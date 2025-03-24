Joe Biden Is Back, and Democrats Are Not Happy

It was bound to happen eventually, but Joe Biden has made his first public appearance since he went on his preemptive pardon spree before leaving office in January.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made a high-profile return to the spotlight Sunday night, attending the star-studded opening of Broadway’s “Othello” — their first major public outing since leaving the White House.

No autopen was visible at the event.

“The 82-year-old former president was among the VIPs in attendance as two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, took to the stage in the timeless Shakespeare tragedy,” reports the New York Post. “Dressed in a black tuxedo, the 46th prez gave a quick wave as he hopped out of his motorcade and was ushered into the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan ahead of the star-studded performance.”





While normally this wouldn’t be a huge deal, the Bidens’ first public outing comes mere days after reports surfaced that Biden wants to return to the political arena to help Democrats raise money, and nobody in the party, not even his former aides, is happy about it.

Biden's ego has always been bigger than his actual influence in the Democratic Party. Now, months after his humiliating withdrawal from the 2024 race, he's still desperately trying to stay relevant — and failing miserably.

NBC News reported last week that Biden recently met privately with DNC chairman Ken Martin and offered his services for fundraising and campaign support. The sheer audacity of this move would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic.

“Who's going to want Joe Biden back in the game?" an anonymous Biden supporter asked NBC News.

The answer: just Joe and Jill.

Biden was a political liability long before he dropped out. Throughout his presidency, he needed to piggyback off the star power of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Hollywood celebrities just to fill his campaign coffers. The man couldn't draw crowds on his own if he was giving away free ice cream. You almost had to feel sorry for him when he'd have Obama at the White House because that made Joe invisible.

Now that Biden is no longer in office, and many in the party blame him for Trump's victory because he didn't drop out sooner, he's got zero political capital. The cold, hard truth is that Biden was losing badly to Trump during the 2024 campaign, even in surveys from liberal pollsters who bent over backward to paint him in a positive light. Yet in typical Biden fashion, he remains in complete denial about his unpopularity, still insisting he could have beaten Trump if he'd stayed in the race.

Advertisement

During his failed campaign, Biden consistently refused to accept bad polling data, living in an alternative reality where he was America's most beloved president. Now he's offering to "help" the very party that's trying desperately to move past his disastrous legacy.

Bringing Joe Biden back to help rebuild the Democratic Party would be like rehiring the general manager who drove your sports franchise into the ground. The Democrats are already rudderless, divided, and leaderless, but Biden isn’t going to fill that void. They don’t need him back in the public, and they certainly don’t need him to raise money.

