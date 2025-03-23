Air Force Wrestler 'Captain America' Salutes Trump After Upset Victory

The liberal media can whine all they want about "controversial appearances," but President Trump's presence at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia this weekend led to one of the most electric moments in college sports history. And boy, did they get a show they'll never forget.

🚨 WATCH: President Trump enters the Wells Fargo Center arena for the Division I NCAA wrestling championships pic.twitter.com/AjfVVLP3A6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 22, 2025

Second Lieutenant Wyatt Hendrickson, aptly nicknamed "Captain America," pulled off what's being called the biggest upset in NCAA wrestling history, defeating Minnesota's heavily favored Gable Steveson in a match that had every American patriot on their feet. Steveson, a two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist, was supposed to be unbeatable.

“To say Steveson was the favorite entering the 285-pound national title bout would be a gross understatement,” explained Outkick. “Not only was Steveson riding a 70-match winning streak, but he was also seeking his third national title having earned wins in 2021 and 2022. He took a year off from collegiate wrestling in 2023 to pursue the NFL and a WWE career before coming back for the 2024 campaign.”

With just 25 seconds left and trailing 3-2, Hendrickson executed a perfectly timed three-point takedown that sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy. But what happened next is what really has the left squirming.

285 NCAA Final 🏆: Wyatt Hendrickson (OSU) defeats Olympic Champion Gable Steveson (Minnesota) to win the national title!!!! Biggest Upset in NCAA History!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q2HTNJ8d4Z — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) March 23, 2025

The Oklahoma State wrestler, still catching his breath from his historic victory, immediately found Trump in the crowd and delivered a crisp military salute to his commander-in-chief. Trump, showing the class and respect for our military that we've come to expect, responded with an emphatic fist pump and nod of acknowledgment.

"He came here to support his troops. I put on a show for him, and I wanted that national title," Hendrickson declared after the match. The crowd's thunderous "USA! USA!" chants drowned out the evening, as Hendrickson, draped in the American flag, embraced both Trump and Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)

Wyatt Hendrickson, a second lieutenant in the Air Force, salutes President Trump after his historic upset over Gable Steveson for the NCAA Heavyweight National Title



pic.twitter.com/Hdfh1OU0Tp — OutKick (@Outkick) March 23, 2025

"Commander in chief right there, baby! I was really excited to have him here," the champion beamed in his post-match interview, showing none of the rehearsed, politically correct responses we're used to seeing from athletes these days.

This wasn't just any victory. This was Hendrickson's final collegiate match in his fifth year of eligibility, and he made it count. But unlike so many athletes who chase fame and fortune, this 24-year-old patriot has bigger plans. He's looking to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where he'll compete as "Captain America" before fulfilling his five-year mandatory Air Force commitment.

While the mainstream media will undoubtedly try to downplay this moment or twist it into another anti-Trump narrative, what we witnessed in Philadelphia was pure, unscripted Americana. A military officer, representing the best of our armed forces, achieving the impossible while honoring his commander-in-chief and his country.

This is the America the left desperately wants you to believe doesn't exist anymore. But as Hendrickson proved last night, the spirit of patriotism and excellence is alive and well in the heart of real Americans.

