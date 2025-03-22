Activist Judge Set an Impeachment Trap for Trump

To say that the radical left’s relentless attack on presidential authority has gotten out of hand is an understatement. Activist judges at the district court level have been using nationwide injunctions as weapons to sabotage the Trump administration. While Trump is confident that this will ultimately get sorted by the Supreme Court, something worse may be happening with these rogue judges.

Advertisement

A lot of attention has been focused recently on U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who's attempting to handcuff President Trump's efforts to protect Americans from dangerous foreign criminals. Well, it turns out that this Obama-appointed judicial activist is now trying to lay the groundwork for yet another bogus impeachment attempt.

Boasberg's outrageous ruling tried to block deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798—a law that's been on the books for over 200 years. Think about that—a single district judge believes he has the power to override presidential authority that predates the White House itself. Fortunately, the flights proceeded despite his attempted interference. The planes landed in El Salvador, which is receiving $6 million to detain the deportees for a year as part of Trump’s effort to clean up Biden’s illegal immigration disaster.

However, thanks to his ruling, ruthless Tren de Aragua gang members are still being shielded by the courts, putting American lives at risk to advance the left’s open-borders agenda. Meanwhile, Judge Theodore Chuang—another Obama appointee—stepped in to protect USAID, which had become little more than a Democratic slush fund, blocking the Trump administration from freezing $2 billion in wasteful foreign spending. And Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, struck down Trump’s executive order barring transgender people from military service, further proving how activist judges are determined to undermine presidential authority at every turn.

Advertisement

As Miranda Devine brilliantly pointed out in the New York Post:

But Boasberg has stepped up his pressure, demanding DOJ lawyers provide minute details of the flights — potentially to hold members of the administration in contempt and serve as the basis for a future impeachment of Trump. […] The same lawfare that haunted Trump’s first term and dogged his four years in the wilderness is back with a vengeance. After the Russia hoax and two impeachments, Trump’s enemies used the courts to try to bankrupt him, throw him in prison and take him off the ballot. When all else failed, they tried to assassinate him. But the lawfare only made him stronger as the American people woke up to the ruse.

At this rate, these power-hungry judges might start demanding approval rights for military operations. Imagine needing a court order to respond to a foreign attack—that's the absurd world these activists want to create.

But here's the good news: Trump isn't the same president they pushed around in his first term. This time, he's got a battle-tested team and a supportive attorney general ready to take on these rogue courts. Trump isn’t taking anything on the chin anymore.

Advertisement

The American people didn't elect Judge Boasberg to run our immigration policy. They didn’t elect any of these judges to run the executive branch, either. They elected Donald Trump—twice. It's time these activist judges learned their constitutional role and stopped playing political games with our national security.

The radical left's judicial warfare against presidential authority isn't just alarming—it's a direct threat to our constitutional republic. Want the full story behind these activist judges' attempts to sabotage Trump and set up another bogus impeachment? Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive analysis and uncensored truth about the left's lawfare campaign. Get unlimited access to premium content and ad-free browsing, and don't forget to use code FIGHT for 60% off. Don't let them silence the truth—sign up today and help us expose judicial activism!