Rogue Obama Judge Threatens Trump Over Deporting Venezuelan Gang Members

The Obama-appointed district judge who thinks he can micromanage U.S. immigration policy is now threatening President Trump with "consequences" for doing what any sane leader would do — deporting dangerous illegal alien gang members.

The judge, who actually tried to order planeloads of gang members to turn around in mid-flight and return to American soil, is furious that the Trump administration followed through with deportations of Venezuelan criminals. The administration argued that the judge had no authority over international waters.

The Trump administration could face consequences if it violated a judge's order temporarily blocking the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, the judge said on Wednesday even as he gave the government more time to elaborate on the expulsions. Washington-based U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the administration could choose to invoke the state secrets doctrine, which protects sensitive national security information from being disclosed in civil litigation, and explain why it was doing so rather than provide details on deportation flights. Boasberg signaled he was skeptical that compliance with the order would jeopardize national security, citing a post on X by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's with details about the flights.

Let's be clear about what's happening here: A district court judge is trying to force America to keep violent gang members, who are in this country illegally, in our communities because he doesn't like Trump's legal justification for removing them. Boasberg claims the 1798 Alien Enemies Act doesn't apply; apparently, he knows better than the Supreme Court, which has already established this presidential authority.

President Trump, showing his characteristic restraint, said that his administration would respect court orders while expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would ultimately side with common sense and the rule of law. Meanwhile, the liberal media is doing its usual hyperventilating about a "constitutional crisis,” as if enforcing immigration law and protecting American citizens is somehow a threat to democracy. These same people had no problem when Joe Biden defied the Supreme Court and continued to cancel student debt, however.

The Trump administration rightfully pushed back against Boasberg's judicial overreach, stating in a court filing that his demands represent "grave encroachments on core aspects of absolute and unreviewable Executive Branch authority."

As the report notes, Boasberg wants detailed information about the deportation flights while simultaneously claiming this information shouldn't be public. It sounds to me as if he’s fishing for any excuse to punish the administration for doing its job. Never mind that these deportees are members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang — apparently, their "rights" matter more than American safety to this judge.

Boasberg’s unanimous confirmation to the federal bench in 2011 is a stark reminder of how critical elections are. It’s bad enough that Democrats like Obama nominate radical left-wing judges, but when Republicans go along with it, the consequences are disastrous. Now we have activist judges meddling in immigration policy, undermining a sitting president for doing his job and protecting Americans from criminal aliens.

This is exactly why President Trump’s judicial appointments have been so crucial. We need judges who respect the Constitution, not political operatives in robes who think they run the country. Elections matter because, without strong conservative leadership, we get stuck with power-hungry judges who put their ideology ahead of national security. The American people deserve better.

