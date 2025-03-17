Judge Slaps Fani Willis With Huge Fine for Corruption in Trump Case

Talk about karma!

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been slapped with a $54,000 penalty for blatantly violating Georgia’s open records laws in her politically motivated prosecution of President Donald Trump.

“The county’s Superior Court Judge Rachel Krause formalized her ruling Friday and ordered Willis to pay $54,264 in attorneys' fees and litigation costs after ‘intentionally’ failing to provide records requested by Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney who filed the motion to disqualify Willis from prosecuting Trump on charges of allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election,” reports Fox News Digital.

Krause stated that Willis’ office failed to provide documents related to the employment of Nathan Wade, the former special assistant district attorney forced to resign from the Trump case due to his romantic relationship with Willis. Merchant believed that Willis and Wade may have financially benefited from Wade’s appointment as the special prosecutor in the case. "Defendants — through the Open Records custodian, Dexter Bond — were openly hostile to counsel for Plaintiff, Ms. Merchant, and testified that Ms. Merchant's requests were handled differently than other requests," the court order said. Bond, who testified that his usual practice was to call a requestor to receive additional information to fulfill requests, indicated that he refused to communicate with Merchant by telephone, the court order stated. "While there is no requirement under the ORA for Mr. Bond to call any requestor about a particular request, Mr. Bond's handling of Ms. Merchant's requests in this manner indicates a lack of good faith," the order said. "Defendants’ failures were intentional, not done in good faith, and were substantially groundless and vexatious."

Merchant reacted to the ruling in a post on X on Friday:

Proud that we have judges willing to hold people in power accountable when they ignore the law!!!! #faniwillis #openrecords #fultoncounty https://t.co/r1FFPMFf6J — Ashleigh Merchant (@AshleighMerchan) March 14, 2025

The Georgia Court of Appeals booted Willis from the case in December after a three-judge panel ruled that her affair with the married former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was paid large amounts of money for his work on the case despite not having adequate experience, created a conflict of interest serious enough to warrant her removal.

Willis and Wade also misused state funds and went on romantic getaways together.

“After carefully considering the trial court’s findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office,” Judges Todd Markle and Trenton Brown wrote in their ruling. The judges also wrote, "[We] reverse the trial court’s denial of the appellants’ motion to disqualify DA Willis and her office. As we conclude that the elected district attorney is wholly disqualified from this case the assistant district attorneys — whose only power to prosecute a case is derived from the constitutional authority of the district attorney who appointed them — have no authority to proceed."

