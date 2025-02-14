Fear Not: Trump Will Beat the Democrats' Lawfare (Again)

I’m sure it feels like that, as soon as Donald Trump took office, the radical left mobilized to use lawfare to stop him from implementing his agenda. It seems like every time he does something they don’t like, we have either a group of Democrat attorneys general or a left-wing organization filing a lawsuit and getting some obscure leftist judge sympathetic to their cause to put the brakes on Trump’s agenda.

When that happens, it’s easy to feel discouraged. But fear not — it will all work out in the end.

Over at our sister site, Townhall, Kurt Schlichter provides a solid critique of the Democrats' ongoing legal battles against President Trump and explains how the current wave of judicial orders aimed at curtailing Trump's executive authority is not only meritless but a symptom of desperate "lawfare" tactics that are destined to fail.

Schlichter, a lawyer, insists that “the DOGE revolution is not in danger because a bunch of obscure district court judges in blue jurisdictions have signed ridiculous temporary orders.” He advises against giving in to panic, countering the naysayers: “Don’t listen to the black pill battalion. We’re not losing this fight. We’re going to win it.” He highlights the critical role of figures like JD Vance, who have called attention to what he labels “a legal farce” contrived by a biased judiciary.

Delving deeper into his argument, Schlichter emphasizes that these judicial overreaches are poorly constructed. He points out, “this nonsense will not stand,” and predicts that once an impartial court assesses the situation, the current orders will “end up on the ash heap of judicial history.” He firmly states that Trump's future as president will be stronger after these challenges, asserting, “Donald Trump will be more secure in his ability to be president than he has ever been.”

A significant aspect of Schlichter's analysis is the notion of “judge shopping.” He notes that many judges issuing these orders are Obama or Biden appointees, underscoring the politically charged environment in which these cases are being adjudicated. He notes that “the leftists find a venue where they know they will have a sympathetic ear who doesn’t care about the law.” This blatant gamesmanship not only undermines the integrity of the judiciary but also exposes the motivations behind the legal battles being waged against Trump.

Drawing from his extensive legal background, Schlichter recounts his experiences and argues that the standards for obtaining emergency restraining orders are typically rigorous — so much so that he states, “I don’t know anyone who’s gotten an emergency temporary restraining order.” He critiques the absurdities presented in court, such as claims of “irreparable harm” tied to trivial issues, illustrating how these judicial actions diverge from sound legal practices.

Schlichter also offers a game plan on how Trump should navigate this tumultuous legal landscape. He advises patience and strategic maneuvering, suggesting that Trump “should read the orders narrowly and work around them where he can.”

In the end, the Supreme Court will have the final word, and even Chief Justice John Roberts is aware of “the danger to his institution that this phenomenon poses.”

Lawfare is what Democrats do. For years, they’ve relied on the courts to enact their agenda when they couldn’t do it legislatively, and now they’re using the courts to stop Trump’s agenda. But, like the efforts to put Trump in prison or block him from running for president again, this new lawfare strategy will ultimately fail, and Trump will emerge stronger, with the Democrats losing a potent tool they have wielded in their struggle against him. This confrontation exemplifies the broader ideological battle between established norms and the new aggressive tactics of modern politics, reiterating the need for strategic resistance against blatant overreach by the judiciary.

