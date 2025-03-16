Democrat Civil War Watch: AOC and John Fetterman Duke It Out

The radical left's grip on the Democratic Party is finally starting to crack, and it's about time. The latest evidence? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's public tantrum over Chuck Schumer's sensible decision to advance the House GOP's continuing resolution. In a stunning display of performative outrage, AOC blasted Senate Democrats for what she dramatically called a "betrayal" of their House colleagues. The socialist superstar from New York couldn't contain her fury, particularly at the thought of Democrats gasp working with Elon Musk.

“I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal. And this is not just about progressive Democrats. This is across the board, the entire party. There are members of Congress who have won,” the former bartender said. “Trump held districts in some of the most difficult territory in the United States, who walked the plank and took. Took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people, in order to defend Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think it is a huge slap in the face.”

Ocasia-Cortez continued, “And I think that there is a wide sense of betrayal if things proceed as currently planned. How will House Democrats and Senate Democrats work together now? If there is such a sense of betrayal, I think that creates a real challenge. And that, in and of itself, I think, is part of what makes the leadership of this moment so crucial.”

But here's where it gets interesting. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) delivered a serious smackdown on AOC.

"I hope you can relay how little I care about her views on this," Fetterman told The Hill.

Fetterman didn't stop there. He challenged AOC to explain her exit strategy in case of a shutdown, pointedly noting that while she'd keep collecting her cushy congressional paycheck, millions of Americans would suffer. "What about all the millions of Americans who are going to have their lives damaged?" Fetterman asked, exposing the hollow nature of AOC's supposed concern for working Americans.

This isn't just another day of Democrat infighting—it's a symptom of a deeper crisis within their party. While AOC and her squad of socialists perform their social media activism, more Americans are abandoning the Democratic Party in favor of Republican values. This isn’t conjecture. Polls show that the Democratic Party’s approval ratings are in the toilet, and Trump’s agenda is actually quite popular.

The left's obsession with opposing Trump has morphed into their only coherent policy position, and voters are noticing. The truth is, AOC can afford to treat governance like some academic exercise because she's safely ensconced in the bubble that is her deep-blue district. Fetterman has to deal with the reality that he represents a battleground state that is trending red and, despite being a leftist, has to at least pretend to be a moderate sometimes. While many of us see through that, it’s at least nice to see that some Democrats recognize that they can’t pander to the radical left 100% of the time like AOC does. The question is, will this tear the Democratic Party apart?

