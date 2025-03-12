Did Michelle Obama Confirm Those Divorce Rumors With Her Latest Move?

Are the Obamas on the brink of divorce? Speculation reached a fever pitch in recent months after Michelle Obama skipped major public events, including Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, while Barack has rarely been out in public with her. With months of separate appearances and whispers of personal indiscretions swirling, the signs are getting harder to ignore.

But did we just get the biggest hint yet?

According to reports, Michelle is launching a podcast where she will not only interview celebrities but also talk about such things as marriage, divorce, and other personal issues and give advice.

The new podcast, titled "IMO" (In My Opinion), debuts Wednesday with her brother Craig Robinson cohosting. Interesting timing, wouldn't you say? Robinson has his own experience with divorce. But what's really telling is what they won't discuss: politics. That's right — the wife of a former president is deliberately avoiding political talk.

Remember when Michelle proclaimed in her memoir "Becoming" that she "never wanted to be involved in politics"? Probably not, because I’m sure you didn’t read it, but that’s what they say. It seems she's finally getting her wish.

The podcast's guest list includes Tyler Perry and Seth Rogen, as well as others I’ve never heard of before, like Keke Palmer and Issa Rae.

“Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast,” reads the headline at The Daily Beast.

Michelle Obama will talk divorce, newfound freedom and friendship—but refuses to delve into politics—on a newly announced podcast with her brother, it was revealed Monday. The The New York Times disclosed the existence of the podcast, called IMO, which stands for “in my opinion,” and reviewed its first two episodes. The production, a video-led podcast, will be released to the public Wednesday. It features the former first lady and her brother Craig Robinson, who is the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The pair talk about a variety of subjects, but sidestep politics and current affairs, instead opting for a lifestyle-themed format. That does not mean they avoid heavy-hitting subjects, however. The pair opened up about Robinson’s divorce from his first wife Janis Robinson, in 2000, according to The Times. The former college basketball coach remarried in 2006, to his current wife, Kelly McCrum Robinson. The Obamas, too, have faced a wave of speculation about marital troubles in recent months.

The article says Michelle will discuss her marriage with Barack, but the New York Times, which previewed the first two episodes, makes no mention as to whether Obama will confirm or deny the divorce rumors:

The Times was provided with the first two episodes of “IMO,” which were both about an hour long. The hosts mainly offered advice based on their life experiences, and refrained from addressing current events or politics. In the premiere, Mr. Robinson, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, spoke of the contrast between the well-appointed rental where they were filming the episode and the small apartment in Chicago where they were raised and shared a bedroom. Their parents have both since passed away — their father, Fraser Robinson III, died in 1991, and their mother, Marian Robinson, who lived with the Obamas in the White House, died last May. The siblings discussed trying times they endured, like Mr. Robinson’s divorce and Mrs. Obama’s initial reluctance to support her husband’s presidential run.

So is there truth to the divorce rumors? Maybe. Or perhaps the divorce rumors and the lack of appearing together in public were just a clever marketing scheme for the podcast. I guess we'll find out.

Honestly, I don't care about the Obamas' marriage, and I suspect you don't, either.

