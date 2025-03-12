WATCH: Democrat Meltdown Over Gender Titles Forces Chairman to End Hearing

Another day, another Democrat temper tantrum over gender. This time, the left's perpetual outrage machine kicked into high gear during what should have been a serious House Foreign Affairs subcommittee meeting on national security, which ended in chaos.

The triggering incident? Chairman Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) had the audacity to refer to Rep. Tim “Sarah” McBride (D-Del.), a transgender-identifying male, as "Mr. McBride." The horror!

“I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride," Self announced.

McBride, apparently thinking he was being clever, responded to Chairman Self's introduction with a passive-aggressive "Thank you, Madam Chair," and started to move on, but Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.), the ranking Democrat on the committee, desperate to virtue signal his support for transgenders, interrupted him.

“Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?”

“We have set the standard on the floor of the House,” Self noted. “And I'm simply—”

“What is that standard?” Keating interrupted. “Mr. Chairman, would you repeat what you just said? You introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America. Please.”

Self calmly reiterated, “I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Rather than move on, as Mr. McBride was willing to do, Keating escalated the confrontation, dramatically accusing Self of doing something so incredibly horrible.

“Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?” Keating bellowed, channeling his inner drama queen. “I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

Self was not willing to waste time arguing over titles and didn’t take the bait.

“We will continue this hearing—” he began, before Keating interrupted him again.

“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way!” he shouted like a child.

Refusing to allow the hearing to devolve into political grandstanding, Self took control of the situation and ended the spectacle. “This hearing is adjourned,” he declared and slammed the gavel.

Dem Rep Bill Keating loses his mind at hearing after Chairman Keith Self referred to Rep. Sarah McBride as "Mister."



“You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way," Keating shouted.



Self essentially said, 'Fine, adjourned.' pic.twitter.com/ieSdrFRxfF — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) March 12, 2025

Chairman Self made the right call by immediately adjourning the hearing rather than letting Keating use the hearing to pander to the radical left with his virtue-signaling about pronouns.

Last month, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) also introduced McBride on the House floor as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. Bride,” causing similar outrage from the left. McBride’s election to Congress also prompted a debate in Congress over which bathroom he should use. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) determined that members should use bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex, not their fantasy gender.

As the left becomes increasingly aggressive in its rejection of biological fact, Republicans must hold the line and refuse to let the radical transgender movement intimidate them. The left’s demands are no longer about tolerance or equality; they have morphed into an outright crusade to force Americans to deny reality.

The moment Republicans cave and refer to men like McBride with female pronouns and titles legitimizes radical transgender ideology. Any time conservatives cede ground, the left will dictate the cultural and legal landscape, attempt to silence dissent, and punish those who refuse to comply. The American people deserve representatives who will fight for reality, not buckle under pressure from activists who demand absolute conformity.

This is not just a matter of policy; it’s a battle for truth itself.

