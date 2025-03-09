After Al Green's Outburst, This Democrat Wants to Censure... Trump?

Matt Margolis | 4:05 PM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Donald Trump is on a solid winning streak lately, and Democrats are clueless about what to do about it. So, naturally, they're feigning outrage at him while defending their own members' egregious behavior. It's just another day ending in 'y' for the party of double standards. 

Cue Rep. Jamie Raskin, who appeared on MSNBC's "Velshi" on Sunday, spouting his usual pearl-clutching nonsense over Trump using his signature "Pocahontas" nickname for Elizabeth Warren during his recent congressional address.

“The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense with no security, with no anything,” Trump pointed out during his address last week. “Do you want to keep it going for another five years?”

“Yes!” Sen. Warren shouted.

“Yeah. Yeah, you would say—Pocahontas says, ‘Yes,’” Trump said.

As you know, Warren spent years pretending to be Native American, even allowing Harvard Law School to tout her as a diversity hire from 1995 to 2004, when her claims of Cherokee ancestry were thoroughly debunked by DNA testing proving she couldn’t be more white if she tried. But apparently, calling out this blatant cultural appropriation is worse than disrupting a congressional address.

Remember how Democrat Al Green had to be forcibly removed from the chamber for his dumb outburst about Medicaid? Raskin, naturally, defended Green’s behavior, claiming Green was making a "very strong, valid, substantive point." 

Raskin continued, “The vast majority of Democrats rejected the idea of censuring him. And really, if we were censuring anybody, it should have been Donald Trump, who I don’t think had been back to our chamber since he incited a violent insurrection against us. And then he used his pulpit in order to call a sitting member of the United States Senate Pocahontas. So I think a racial and ethnic slur from the president was a far greater insult to the dignity and decorum of our chamber.”

Weird, I vividly recall the moment when Joe Biden, surrounded by ominous red lighting in front of Independence Hall, denounced half the country as "fascists" and referred to them as a "clear and present danger" to democracy. Where was Raskin's concern for dignity and decorum then? The hypocrisy is stunning but entirely predictable.

The most laughable part of Raskin's theatrics is his suggestion that Trump "couldn't handle" the interruption because he "doesn't have the verbal dexterity to respond." This is coming from the same party that spent four years claiming Joe Biden, who can barely string together a coherent sentence without his teleprompter, was sharp as a tack.

It’s ironic that Raskin will defend his party’s disruption of an official proceeding with childish outbursts and then lecture Trump about decorum. This manufactured controversy isn't about protecting congressional dignity—it's about the Left's desperate attempt to distract from their own glaring hypocrisy and failed policies. If Democrats like Raskin spent half as much time addressing real issues as they do fussing over Trump's nicknames, perhaps they could actually accomplish something worthwhile for the American people.

