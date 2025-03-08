Something Huge for the MAHA Movement Is About To Happen

The foxes are about to meet the new guardian of the henhouse, and it promises to be quite the showdown! Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is scheduled to meet with executives from General Mills, PepsiCo, and other food industry giants on Monday, according to a report from Politico.

And boy, do they have some explaining to do.

Kennedy, who's been waging war against what he calls the "chemical-intensive processed foods" poisoning Americans, isn't exactly known for pulling punches. During his Senate confirmation hearing in January, he boldly declared what many of us have known for years: "Something is poisoning the American people." Now he's taking his fight directly to the corporate boardrooms of Big Food.

The timing couldn't be more perfect—or more terrifying—for these corporate executives. With the Health and Agriculture Departments set to craft new Dietary Guidelines for Americans this year, the stakes couldn't be higher. These guidelines shape everything from what our kids eat at school to what your doctor tells you about nutrition.

What's particularly interesting about this whole situation is that the Consumer Brands Association—the very group representing these food giants—initiated the meeting proposal back in February.

This could be a sign they’re willing to do what it takes to make foods healthy again, or they’re going to play offense against the changes Kennedy wants to make. So what’s going to happen with to their precious seed oils and chemical additives? Will Big Food capitulate to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement?

The meeting agenda remains "undecided" as of Friday, which has apparently caused quite the stir among CBA board members. It could mean they are trying to figure out how to defend their ultra-processed food empire against someone who's made it his mission to expose their role in America's chronic illness epidemic. But some industry insiders are whispering that these CEOs might actually cave to Kennedy's demands.

The real question is whether these corporate bigwigs will finally acknowledge their role in America's health crisis, or continue hiding behind their slick marketing campaigns and army of lobbyists. Kennedy's appointment signals that the days of business as usual might be coming to an end for Big Food.

Several fast food chains have recently announced they are switching to beef tallow for frying. One such chain is Steak ‘n Shake, which announced its support of RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement on Friday.

Steak 'n Shake is proud to support MAHA and Secretary Kennedy! Your days are numbered seed oil. We want to lead the way and make a difference! #MAHA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oGo5xNLQEe — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) March 7, 2025

One thing's certain: Monday's meeting won't be your typical corporate kumbaya session. With Kennedy's track record of calling out food conglomerates for their role in increasing childhood chronic illnesses, these executives better bring more than their usual PR talking points to the table.

The American people are watching, and they're tired of being force-fed chemicals disguised as food. It's about time someone in Washington had the courage to stand up to these corporate giants. Monday can't come soon enough.

