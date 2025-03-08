Just One Democrat Stands Up Against Antisemitism at Columbia

The Trump administration just delivered a devastating blow to the ivory tower enablers of Jew-hatred, yanking a whopping $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University for its failure to combat antisemitism on campus.

One might think that this would get immense bipartisan approval.

Okay, not really. But there is one Democrat brave enough to stand up and applaud this move. And that is Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). While the rest of his party cowardly hides behind keffiyehs, Fetterman actually showed some backbone.

“Columbia let antisemitism run amok to cater to lunatic fringe and paid provocateurs,” Fetterman declared, pulling no punches. “Leadership allowed those a—holes to take over the campus and terrorize Jewish students. Now, Columbia pays for its failure and I support that.”

Columbia let antisemitism run amok to cater to lunatic fringe and paid provocateurs.



Leadership allowed those assholes to take over the campus and terrorize Jewish students.



Now, Columbia pays for its failure and I support that. pic.twitter.com/k1kNYfnsMu — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 7, 2025

Sadly, the Democratic Party’s flirtation with anti-Semitism didn’t happen overnight. This poison has been seeping into their ranks aggressively since the Obama years, but after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the antisemitic wing of the party has become significantly more vocal and powerful.

Need proof? Just look at how Kamala Harris supposedly crossed Jewish Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) off her vice president shortlist—it is widely believed that he was taken out of consideration because it was too politically risky for today’s Democratic Party for a Jew to be on the ticket.

If you’ve been following the news, you know that the situation at Columbia has become a complete disaster. We’re talking about masked thugs storming buildings, security guards getting injured, and Jewish students being terrorized with chants including “Globalize the Intifada” and “Death to the Zionist State.” This isn’t some fringe activity—it’s happening right in the heart of an “elite” American university.

“Since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses – only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them,” said newly confirmed Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a statement. “Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer.”

Even Columbia’s own task force—probably expecting to whitewash everything—had to admit that Jewish and Israeli students faced harassment, discrimination, and vile antisemitic graffiti. Israeli students were even attacked for fulfilling their mandatory military service. And what did the university’s leadership do? They formed committees and wrote memos while their campus transformed into a breeding ground for hate.

But now the bill has come due. That $400 million hit is just the beginning, with DOJ attorney Leo Terrell warning that this is only the first step in addressing the spike in campus antisemitism. “Canceling these taxpayer funds is our strongest signal yet that the Federal Government is not going to be party to an educational institution like Columbia that does not protect Jewish students and staff,” he said.

According to the Department of Education, Columbia University has over $5 billion in federal grant commitments. With all that money hanging in the balance, Columbia might want to rethink its strategy of appeasing the pro-Hamas crowd.

As for Fetterman, while I appreciate his continued support of Israel and the Jews, the fact that he is the only Democratic politician to speak up in support of the Trump administration’s move here is disturbing.

