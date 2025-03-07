Trump's First Full-Month Jobs Report Released, Democrats Most Hurt

The stunning February jobs report confirms what we've known all along — President Trump's America First policies work, and Bidenomics was nothing but smoke and mirrors. In just one month since taking office, Trump has engineered a manufacturing renaissance that's leaving economic experts slack-jawed and Democrats scrambling for excuses.

Let's look at the numbers that the mainstream media is trying to downplay.

Despite all the Democrats’ doomsday predictions that DOGE and Trump’s trade policies would wreck the economy, reality once again proves them wrong. In Trump’s first full month back in office, the U.S. added 151,000 jobs — hardly the economic collapse they were fearmongering about. No doubt, Democrats are the most bitter about this news.

Let’s dig even deeper. A whopping 10,000 new manufacturing jobs appeared in February alone, completely reversing Biden's pathetic record of losing 9,000 manufacturing jobs per month during his final year. That's right — while Sleepy Joe was busy destroying 111,000 manufacturing jobs on his watch, Trump stepped in and immediately turned the ship around.

The auto industry, which Biden nearly drove off a cliff with his obsession with electric vehicles, added 8,900 new jobs — the biggest jump in 15 months. Remember those 27,300 auto jobs that vanished under Biden? They're coming back as companies rush to take advantage of Trump's pro-growth policies and common-sense trade approach.

But wait — it gets better. The S&P Global manufacturing survey is hitting numbers we haven't seen since mid-2022, and the Manufacturing ISM Report is finally showing expansion after an embarrassing 26-month decline under Biden. This isn't just a recovery; it's an American comeback story.

Remember when, under Biden, foreign-born workers were outpacing native-born Americans in job growth? President Trump is turning that around. According to the White House, last month, 284,000 native-born Americans gained jobs, while 87,000 foreign-born workers lost theirs. Even better, 367,000 native-born Americans joined the workforce, while 66,000 foreign-born workers exited. The reversal is clear, and the results speak for themselves.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt summed it up perfectly: "In one month under President Trump, the American economy is soaring back to greatness after the economic calamity left by Joe Biden." She's right, and with 93% of February's job gains coming from the private sector, Trump's policies are unleashing American business potential once again.

The writing's on the wall: Trump's aggressive moves to restore energy independence, slash job-killing regulations, and deliver historic tax cuts are already paying dividends. While the liberal media keeps pushing their doom-and-gloom narrative, real Americans are getting back to work, factories are humming again, and that magical phrase "Made in America" is making a comeback.

This is just the beginning, folks. The Trump tornado of prosperity is sweeping away the Biden economic disaster, and there's nothing the Democrats can do about it except watch their failed policies crumble into dust.

