Is This Why Trump Said He Didn't View JD Vance As His Successor?

Do you remember when President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News last month and anchor Bret Baier tossed him what seemed like a softball question: “Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?” His response raised eyebrows.

“No, but he’s very capable,” Trump said flatly, quickly pivoting to praise Vance’s work so far. “I mean, I don’t think that it, you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early; we’re just starting.”

The bluntness with which Trump dismissed the idea of Vance as his 2028 successor shocked those who had assumed that the vice president would naturally inherit the MAGA mantle. But now, it seems we may finally have an answer as to why.

According to a report from Mediaite, Trump’s comments didn’t come as a shock to many in Trump’s inner circle. They say that Trump’s desire to keep his political dynasty alive beyond his own second term in office drove his comments. According to three high-level sources, Donald Trump Jr., who has been a constant presence in the MAGA movement, is seriously considering a run for president in 2028.

“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run,” one White House insider and close friend of the Trump family said. “He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028.” Trump Jr. boasts his own loyal following, a successful show on Rumble, and a strong presence on social media with more than 14.6 million followers on X. He serves as a key advisor to his father – he was credited with advocating for Trump to choose Vance as his running mate – and hit the campaign trail aggressively in the run up to the 2024 election. “Don Jr. has long been a key voice in influencing cabinet picks, policy, and potential endorsements,” the Trump insider said. “He has also consistently been the most active on the campaign trail for the president as well as his endorsed candidates.” Another Trump family friend concurred. “One hundred percent he will run, but only for president not VP,” they said. “He is older and more experienced than JD. In about a year, real conversations will start about him running. At this point, it’s too soon, and he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”

However, in a statement to Mediaite, Don Jr. denied he’s considering a run.

“I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my a** off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028?” he said. “Are you f***ing retarded? I’m actually glad you’re printing this bull***t, though, because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how s***ty your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them. Congrats, moron.”

I suppose that clears things up.

Honestly, though, this isn’t a bad thing. America has grown weary of political dynasties, and a Trump Jr. candidacy would likely be seen as an extension of Donald J. Trump’s quest for a third term — a notion he’s joked about in the past. But if we’re being honest, the GOP needs to carry on Trump’s legacy without a Trump — or a Trump Jr. — on the ticket. Our bench is full of talented candidates who can carry on the MAGA legacy.

