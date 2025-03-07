ActBlue Crisis Spells Disaster for Democratic Campaign Cash

It looks like the left's golden goose lays rotten eggs. ActBlue, the Democratic Party's preferred fundraising platform that has funneled over $16 billion to progressive causes since 2004, is experiencing what we can only describe as a total meltdown. And the timing couldn't be more suspicious.

Advertisement

In just three weeks, at least seven senior officials have jumped from the sinking ship. We're not talking about low-level staffers here — these are heavy hitters, including their top legal officer, chief revenue officer, and veterans who've been with the organization for over a decade. When people like this are running for the hills, something big is happening.

The mass exodus kicked off last month when both the customer service and partnerships directors — each with more than ten years at ActBlue — bailed. Former VP for customer service Alyssa Twomey tried spinning her departure as simply needing "rest" after 14 years, but she’s not fooling anyone.

Congressional Republicans and 19 state attorneys general started investigating ActBlue for potential fraud, foreign donations, and suspicious contribution patterns, and the organization's last remaining lawyer got locked out of his email after posting about whistleblower policies. Coincidence? Please.

This is not garden-variety turnover. In fact, according to the New York Times, “The exodus has set off deep concerns about ActBlue’s future.”

Advertisement

Last week, two unions representing the group’s workers sent a blistering letter to ActBlue’s board of directors that listed the seven officials who had left. The letter described an “alarming pattern” of departures that was “eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization.””

Even ActBlue's own unions are sounding the alarm, sending desperate letters to the board about "eroding confidence" in the organization's stability. They're demanding an independent investigation and questioning CEO Regina Wallace-Jones' leadership. When your own progressive workforce starts questioning your progressive leadership, you know things are bad.

But here’s where things get really interesting. The timing of the departures is already suspicious, but if you need more proof that something big is going on, read this:

As these people left, Zain Ahmad, who was the last remaining lawyer in the ActBlue general counsel’s office, wrote in an internal Slack message on Feb. 26 that his access to email and other internal platforms had been cut off and that other messages he had posted in Slack had been deleted, according to a screenshot obtained by The New York Times. Mr. Ahmad is now on leave from ActBlue, according to a person briefed on the group’s staffing. “Please be advised that we have Anti-Retaliation and Whistleblower Policies for a reason,” Mr. Ahmad wrote.

Advertisement

So here we have the Democrats’ most successful fundraising platform, which has been under a dark cloud of scandal for years over suspicious and illegal donations, suffering a mass exodus of key people, and now, apparently, there’s a whistleblower problem? Yikes.

This may well be the most devastating news for the Democratic Party since Trump’s victory in November or the demise of USAID. Its most successful fundraising platform may be going under, which would severely damage its ability to launder straw donations into its campaign coffers.

Join PJ Media VIP today to get exclusive, uncensored reporting that keeps us independent and fearless in the face of leftist pressure. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and help us keep shining light on their dark money schemes. Don't let them win—become a VIP member now!