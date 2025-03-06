'The View' Thinks You Should Let Your MAGA Friends Die

Matt Margolis | 1:12 PM on March 06, 2025
In a jaw-dropping exchange on today’s episode of "The View," the hosts made it clear that while they can “be friends” with Trump supporters, they wouldn’t lift a finger to help them if their lives depended on it — which reveals just how deep the divide is between these women and millions of their fellow Americans.

Joy Behar, in her typical moronic fashion, started by explaining that she could maintain friendships with Trump supporters, but only to a point: “I’m friends with a Trump supporter; I won’t give them a kidney, but I could be friends with them.” 

Behar attempted to justify this by claiming that this was about more than just politics, but morality and personal values. 

“It’s about cruelty, it’s about discrimination. It’s about a lot of things,” she said, adding that it’s “hard to be friends with someone who signs onto something like that.” Behar made it clear that, in her view, the issue wasn’t about policy but about the character of those who support the Trump administration.

Fellow co-host Sonny Hostin wasn’t quite as forgiving. 

“I do have a hard time being friends with that person,” she said, explaining that it’s difficult to reconcile being close with someone who supports a man whom she claimed, without evidence, is “hurting members of my family, members of my community, our elderly, our children.” 

“It’s so extreme,” she continued, calling the current Republican Party the “Trumpican Party” and arguing that the GOP has become a party of “extremes.”

That’s cute. Which party just voted against preventing males from competing in women’s sports again?

This shocking exchange highlights the increasingly deep chasm between liberal elites and conservative voters. While some might say they can remain friends with people they disagree with, on “The View,” those friendships come with a major caveat: if the chips were down, the liberal hosts think they are morally in the clear to let MAGA supporters die solely because of their political beliefs.

In a country already divided by ideology, the idea that one can claim that he or she can be friends with Trump supporters while simultaneously expressing such disdain for them is chilling. It puts into perspective the Democrats’ refusal to stand and applaud DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old cancer survivor, at Trump’s speech on Tuesday. People like Behar and Hostin don’t think the lives of Trump supporters are worth saving.

