Elon Musk's Mic-Drop Moment With Epic Burn of Slotkin's Rebuttal

I admit it: I didn't waste my time watching Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Democratic response to President Trump's congressional address. And apparently, neither did Elon Musk, who delivered the perfect response when asked about the Michigan Democrat's attacks on him during her rebuttal.

“In order to pay for his plan, [Trump] could very well come after your retirement — the Social Security, Medicare, and VA benefits you worked your whole life to earn. The President claims he won't, but Elon Musk just called Social Security ‘the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time,’” Slotkin said. “While we're on the subject of Elon Musk, is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts? No oversight. No protections against cyber-attack. No guardrails on what they do with your private data.”

On Wednesday, Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie caught up with Elon Musk as he walked alongside Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), pressing him on Slotkin calling him out in her response.

“What do you want to say to Elissa Slotkin?” Hasnie asked. “She called you out by name.”

“Uh … I don’t know who she is,” Musk said.

His deadpan delivery sent McClain into a fit of laughter, underscoring just how little weight he gave Slotkin’s comments.

Talk about a devastating mic-drop moment that perfectly encapsulates how irrelevant the Democratic rage machine has become.

Slotkin spent her rebuttal doing what Democrats do best: fearmongering about Trump's policies while completely ignoring the economic devastation wrought by the Biden administration. She warned about increasing national debt and recession risks — rich coming from the party that tried to redefine what a "recession" is when their policies tanked the economy in 2022.

The left absolutely freaked out last week when Musk called Social Security the “biggest Ponzi scheme of all time,” but as I wrote at the time, he’s not wrong.

Social Security operates on a pay-as-you-go system, where payroll taxes from current workers fund benefits for retirees. This setup relies on a steady influx of new workers to remain solvent — much like a Ponzi scheme, which depends on new contributors to pay returns to earlier ones. The key difference, of course, is that Social Security is mandated by the government. However, shifting demographics — longer life expectancy and declining birth rates — have resulted in fewer workers supporting more retirees, putting the program under increasing strain. Without serious reforms, Social Security will become insolvent, mirroring the inevitable collapse seen in Ponzi schemes.

I also can’t help but appreciate the irony that Slotkin claims to be worried about Musk accessing private citizen data, because Democrats had no problem when Barack Obama was talking about cutting waste in pretty much the same way Elon Musk is.

“Cutting waste, making government more efficient, is something that leaders in both parties have worked on,” Obama said back in 2011. “We haven’t seen as much action out of Congress as we’d like, and that’s why we launched, on our own initiative, the campaign to cut waste. Not just to cut spending but to make government work better for the American people.”

Under Obama, what we now know as DOGE was known as the U.S. Digital Service. And he brought in Silicon Valley tech bros — mainly young recruits from Google — to do the job that Congress wouldn’t.

While Democrats perform their theatrical outrage for the cameras, conservatives like Trump and Musk are actually getting things done and enjoying themselves in the process.

Democrats may not like it, but Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.