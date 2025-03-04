Transgender Mice? Sadly, Trump Was Right About That.

I’m still on a high after watching President Trump’s address to Congress. I already told you about two epic mic drop moments, but there was another great part of the speech worth mentioning. It was when Trump praised the success of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“To further combat inflation, we will not only be reducing the cost of energy but will be ending the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars,” Trump said. “And to that end, I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE. Perhaps you’ve heard of it. Perhaps.”

Trump then called out Elon Musk and thanked him for the work he’s done.

“He’s working very hard. He didn’t need this. He didn’t need this. Thank you very much, we appreciate it,” Trump said.

Then he did something amazing: He started listing some of the waste that DOGE has already identified.

“$22 billion from H.H.S. to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens,” Trump began. “$45 million for diversity, equity, and inclusion scholarships in Burma. $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants. Nobody knows what that is. $8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of. $60 million for Indigenous peoples and Afro-Caribbean empowerment in Central America — $60 million. $8 million for making mice transgender — this is real.”

🚨TRUMP: "$8M for making mice transgender. This is real." 💀 pic.twitter.com/JgxVWsrJY6 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 5, 2025

The list is actually quite long, so I’ll stop there.

Some liberal media outlets are claiming that this was a mistake on Trump’s part, but it is very much real.

In fact, Sarah Anderson reported last month here at PJ Media about how the federal government is wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on such absurd projects, including funding transgender procedures for lab animals. During a House Oversight subcommittee hearing titled “Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) exposed the shocking extent of this spending. She cited findings from the White Coat Waste Project, revealing that over $10 million was used for experiments forcing mice, rats, and monkeys to undergo invasive transgender procedures, including surgeries and hormone treatments, at universities nationwide. Mace condemned the taxpayer-funded cruelty, calling it both wasteful and disturbing.

Read more: 'Trans' Rats and Animal Cruelty: Your Tax Dollars at Work

“Taxpayers don’t want their hard-earned money wasted by the NIH to make monkeys and mice transgender through invasive surgeries and hormone therapies or to give animals overdoses of sex party drugs,” Anthony Bellotti, president and founder of White Coat Waste Project, told the Washington Examiner back in December. “This is low-hanging fruit for DOGE and the incoming administration that we’re proud to have uncovered and exposed. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness.”

Now, ask yourself why liberal media outlets are hellbent on pushing the narrative that your tax dollars never went to making mice or other animals transgender.