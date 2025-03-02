So That's Why We Haven't Seen the Real Epstein List

On his Fox News show “Life, Liberty, and Levin,” Mark Levin had a compelling discussion with Attorney General Pam Bondi about one of the most scandalous yet suspiciously opaque cases in modern history—the Jeffrey Epstein files. Last week, many anticipated bombshell revelations exposing high-profile figures linked to criminal activity on Epstein’s private island. Instead, what we got was a rehash of information already widely known.

So, why is this happening and when are we going to see the new stuff?

Levin wasted no time driving into the matter, noting that his curiosity about the Epstein client lists is mirrored by countless Americans. "I think the American people are very curious about who's on this list or these lists," Levin said. “You have been doggedly trying to get all the information and now we learn, thanks to you, that you've been stonewalled by people in New York. Do you want to explain that?”

"So, as you know, we released about 120 pages of documents. And I started asking for these documents right when I came into office and before Kash Patel was in there,” she began. “So I ended up getting about 120 pages. We carefully redacted them, of course, to be sure the 254 young girls, women who are victims of sex crimes and sex trafficking, their personal information was redacted and out of there to protect them.”

Her doubts, it turns out, were entirely justified. “So I’m going through it and I kept saying there has to be more, there has to be more," Bondi said. "I’m assured that’s it. Kash asked the same questions, assured there’s no more. Last I found out, you know, this week that a source told me New York, SDNY, they’re sitting on thousands of pages of documents regarding Epstein. Thousands. Thousands."

Refusing coy political platitudes, Bondi directly threatened accountability for obstructive bureaucrats: "I will find out who withheld it and they will not be working for us anymore." Her promise wasn't mere empty bravado. She laid down the gauntlet: "We will get everything. We will have it in our possession."

She also assured Levin that the documents would be properly redacted to protect witnesses and grand jury information.

“The American people have a right to know,” she continued. “And Donald Trump is the most transparent president in our nation's history.”

Levin bluntly suggested a partisan motive behind the Southern District's suspicious stonewalling. "I assume the Southern District of New York is or has been holding this information for a reason," he mused sharply, indicating he believes left-wing political interests may be shielding high-profile Democrats potentially implicated by the documents. Levin didn’t mince words about his suspicion, reminding Bondi—and America—that "New York is a hotbed of the Democrat Party—that includes in legal circles."

Bondi did not dispute Levin's theory. "As a lawyer, as a prosecutor, I want to review everything before I make a firm conclusion," Bondi carefully stated, leaving open the possibility of liberal obstructionism. "But I think it's very interesting that they withheld that from us."

Levin asked if the perpetrators’ names would be made public, pressing Bondi for assurance. "Well, certainly there's nothing can be withheld on that,” she said. “Of course, as you know, grand jury information, anything confidential will be withheld under the law, and we're going to do everything in our power to protect the victims so they're not further victimized.”