Trans Terrorist Arrested for Attempting to Firebomb Telsa Dealership

In yet another disturbing example of left-wing violence that the mainstream media will undoubtedly ignore, a biological male who pretends he is a woman was arrested after police discovered explosives at a Colorado Tesla dealership.

According to Fox News Digital, 40-year-old Justin Thomas Nelson, who calls himself "Lucy Grace" Nelson, was charged with using explosives during a felony, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony. The Loveland Police Department launched an "extensive investigation" on January 29, following a series of escalating attacks at the Tesla dealership.

Nelson allegedly returned to the dealership Monday evening, armed with additional incendiary devices and vandalism materials, when police finally apprehended him. The vandalism incidents on January 29, February 2, and February 7 reportedly became progressively more severe with each attack.

Court documents revealed that someone spray-painted "Nazi cars" on the dealership building. Surveillance footage captured the suspect hurling Molotov cocktails into a row of Tesla sedans. At least four Tesla vehicles worth a combined $220,000 were targeted by these homemade firebombs crafted from empty liquor bottles.

When officers arrested Nelson, they discovered cans of spray paint, gasoline, bottles, and cloth pieces that could be soaked with accelerant in his car — essentially a terrorism starter kit. Nelson was issued a $100,000 cash surety bond but was released from jail on Tuesday after posting it. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.

Loveland Police Officer Chris Padgett noted that there were "very offensive messages, derogatory in nature" left at the dealership in previous incidents. One instance involved someone spray-painting an obscenity believed to be directed at Tesla founder Elon Musk before being chased away by a security guard.

"The Loveland Police Department continues to work closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Denver Field Division with Federal charges likely to follow," the Loveland Police said in a statement.

Perhaps the most outrageous aspect of this story is that Fox News Digital — supposedly the conservative alternative to the liberal media — referred to Nelson as a woman. The headline read, “Woman arrested after explosives discovered at Tesla dealership,” and the article referred to Nelson throughout its reporting with feminine pronouns. The closest they got to acknowledging Nelson is actually a man was in this paragraph:

Police and jail records list Nelson as a female, though the department noted an alias of "Justin Thomas Nelson."

Of course, the mugshot of Nelson shows that he is a man.

Here at PJ Media, we won't contribute to the mass delusion that men can become women or vice versa. We'll continue to report honestly and accurately about an individual's biological sex, even at the risk of demonization and censorship from the woke mob.

