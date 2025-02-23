Zelenskyy Is ‘Ready’ to Resign for Peace… But There’s a Catch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he’s “ready” to step down from power if it would bring peace to his country.

“If [it guarantees] peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready,” he said in response to a question at a press conference about whether he was ready to quit in exchange for peace.

However, there was a catch. It sounds like he would only trade his resignation for NATO membership.

“I can exchange it for NATO,” he said.

Zelenskyy has warned that the country’s military will have to double in size if NATO refuses to grant it membership. Meanwhile, earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth dismissed the idea of Kyiv joining NATO as unrealistic.

CNN has more:

Zelensky’s comments follow an escalating spat with Donald Trump after the US president falsely accused Ukraine of starting the conflict. Trump later admitted “Russia attacked” but blamed his predecessor Joe Biden and Zelensky for not stopping the fighting sooner. When Zelensky hit back – accusing the US president of being in a “disinformation space” – Trump called Zelensky a “dictator,” straining ties at a pivotal moment in the conflict. US and Russian officials met in Saudi Arabia this week for “exploratory” talks about how to end the war but left Kyiv to watch from afar, sparking panic from European allies. Zelensky on Sunday said his approach with the Trump administration is “pragmatic.” “There is no space for emotions here,” he said. Referring to Trump’s remarks about him, the Ukrainian leader said: “Obviously, I would not say President Trump’s words about me are compliments, to say the least.”

Ukrainian officials reported Sunday that Russia unleashed a record 267 drones on Ukraine overnight in a massive assault that left at least one person dead. The unprecedented attack came just ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s war in the country.

“Security guarantees are also about economic agreements. There is a lot of media talk about this. About our work with the Americans to reach such an agreement,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. “We all need peace—long-lasting and reliable one. And we want a good economic deal that will be part of a true security guarantee system for Ukraine and the free world. Our teams are working every day and we are making great progress.”

Zelenskyy continued, “Ukraine wants a strong agreement—one that guarantees security and lays a solid foundation for our economic partnership with the United States for decades to come. Fair terms produce strong results.”

Zelensky addressed a draft deal between the U.S. and Ukraine on rare earth minerals and other resources, though a source told CNN it’s not one he would accept. The U.S. is seeking access to Ukraine’s critical minerals as part of broader negotiations to end the war, while Ukraine is pushing for security guarantees.

At a press conference, Zelensky said he wants a successful agreement but hopes it won’t lead to a freeze in U.S. military aid. He emphasized the importance of continued American support, including from both political parties. When asked about his relationship with Trump, Zelensky said maintaining the partnership between their countries is crucial.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, left the forum early for talks with U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Yermak described the discussions as constructive and expressed gratitude for continued bipartisan American support.