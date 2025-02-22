Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Can You Guess Why?

Donald Trump is still draining the swamp, and this time, he has set his sights on the Pentagon. On Friday, Trump gave the boot to Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the woke warrior serving as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown is a cheerleader for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and that made his firing inevitable.

The ouster of Brown, only the second Black general to serve as chairman, is sure to send shock waves through the Pentagon. His 16 months in the job had been consumed with the war in Ukraine and the expanded conflict in the Middle East. […] Brown’s public support of Black Lives Matter after the police killing of George Floyd had made him fodder for the administration’s wars against “wokeism” in the military. His ouster is the latest upheaval at the Pentagon, which plans to cut 5,400 civilian probationary workers starting next week and identify $50 billion in programs that could be cut next year to redirect those savings to fund Trump’s priorities.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump said in a statement he posted on Truth Social. “He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.”

Trump is replacing Brown with Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, a no-nonsense pick who, fingers crossed, won’t spend his days fretting over pronouns or racial quotas.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” Trump continued. “General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”

According to the Associated Press, Caine brings an impressive military record to the table, with combat experience in Iraq, assignments in special operations, and roles within the Pentagon’s highly sensitive and tightly guarded special access programs.

During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military “geniuses” said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered. Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military. Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

In a statement commending both Caine and Brown, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the dismissal of two other senior officers: Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Jim Slife. The Associated Press, true to form, couldn’t help but point out that Franchetti is “the second top female military officer to be fired by the Trump administration.” He fired Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan on his second day in office.