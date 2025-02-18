WATCH: Shocking Video of Toronto Plane Crash Released

As PJ Media previously reported, there was another commercial airline crash on Monday, when Delta flight DL4819, an Endeavor Air Bombardier CRJ900, crashed during landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Fortunately, all 80 individuals on board survived this harrowing episode, though 18 suffered injuries, with some requiring hospitalization. The crash on the snow-covered runway caused the plane to flip upside down and lose both wings.

Here is a video of the aftermath of the crash:

The crash was likely compounded by challenging weather conditions. It happened shortly after a significant snowstorm, with winds between 20-30 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The plane was cleared to land on the snow-covered runway, but the possibility cannot be ignored that a combination of high winds and pilot error could have been a contributing factor.

“The tower controller also appears to inform the crew that they “might get a slight bump” in the ILS glidepath owing to the presence of another aircraft on the ground ‘in front of [the antenna],’” reports Flight Global. “Whether this is relevant to the accident has yet to be determined. At least two executive jets were waiting on taxiways near the threshold of runway 23 as the CRJ900 was on final approach.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched a team to investigate the February 17 accident at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. While leading the inquiry, it will receive support from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which has assigned personnel to assist in the investigation.

A video circulating on social media captures the dramatic moment the plane touched down, lost control, and flipped over:

While I’m no expert, I do know that typically during a landing, the pilot lifts the nose of the plane to soften the landing, and from the best that I can tell, that did not happen here.

This failure may have caused excessive force during landing, ultimately leading to the collapse of the aircraft's landing gear and flipping the plane onto its back. It’s important to note that while the injuries varied from minor to moderate, there were no reported fatalities.

Unfortunately, while definitive answers will come in time, some in the mainstream media immediately sought to blame President Trump. NBC’s Tom Costello claimed that Trump’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce were a contributing factor. This claim is baseless for two reasons. First, President Trump’s hiring freeze exempted safety-related positions, including air traffic controllers, from cutbacks. And, even more importantly, the crash occurred in Canadian airspace.

It is disturbing to see how quickly the mainstream media has sought to politicize the recent aviation incidents. Instead of focusing on the facts, such narratives create distractions that detract from the critical analysis needed to understand these events.

As investigations continue and the flight data recorder is examined, we may inch closer to understanding what truly happened.