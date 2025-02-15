Here’s Why the Left Is Trying to Drive a Wedge Between Trump and Musk

Matt Margolis | 12:30 PM on February 15, 2025
In a surprising twist of fate, Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk have forged a solid relationship, resulting in Trump tasking Musk with the important role of overseeing government spending in the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This unexpected partnership has drawn attention, not only for its potential to reform government operations but also for the scrutiny it faces from the media. Have you noticed how the press has been working overtime to conjure a supposed rift between these two influential them? 

Despite their efforts, the media's attempts at creating discord have proven ineffective. Both Trump and Musk have made it abundantly clear that their relationship is fine.

During a discussion on Fox News that will air on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 p.m., President Trump dismissed media attempts to pit them against each other, calling the efforts transparent and ineffective.

“You have to be keenly aware that the media and the punditry class… they threw everything they had at you, and they didn’t win,” Sean Hannity told Trump. He pointed to the New York Times, Washington Post, major networks, and late-night comedy shows as part of a coordinated effort against Trump. “They threw everything. Lawfare, weaponization. And now I see they want you two to start… they want a divorce. They want you two to start hating each other.”

Sorry Libs, DOGE Was Barack Obama's Idea

Trump confirmed that he sees it happening constantly. “Oh, I see it all the time. They tried it, then they stopped,” he said. “Actually, Elon called me. He said, ‘You know, they’re trying to drive us apart.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Mocking the media’s narrative, Trump said, “They said, ‘We have breaking news: Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at 8:00.’”

Trump dismissed the media’s efforts as poorly executed. “They’re so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it. Because if they were good at it, I’d never be president,” he said. “I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me.”

Despite the negative coverage, Trump argued that Americans see through the media’s tactics. “I could do the greatest things, I get 98% bad publicity… but you know what I have learned, Elon? The people are smart. They get it.”

Hannity agreed. “Yeah, they do,” he said.

“They really see what’s happening,” Trump added.

The media frenzy has taken some hilarious turns, like when Time Magazine put Musk on its cover, portraying him in the Oval Office, a move designed to fuel narratives of Trump’s decline in prominence. Axios took it a step further, suggesting that the relationship between these two powerhouses wouldn’t last. This raises a crucial question: Why would the media be so eager to create tension where none exists? The answer lies in the effectiveness of the arrangement between Trump and Musk.

BOOM: DOGE Gets a Sweet Victory in Court

Ultimately, both Trump and Musk are confident in their joint efforts to make government operations more efficient and cost-effective through their work with DOGE. Let’s be honest here — the media's relentless attempts to create a rift stem from their panic over their effective partnership. Trump and Musk’s relationship is emblematic of innovation and reform, a juicy target for those on the left who compensate for their own failure to govern by trying to undermine Republican administrations.

Editor's note: this article has been edited to include the airdate and time of the Trump interview on "Hannity."

