The Judge Who Blocked Trump's Spending Freeze Is a Total Leftist Whack Job

By the time you finish reading this, at least three more Democrats in Congress will have cried about the so-called ”constitutional crisis” that President Trump’s spending cuts caused. Okay, maybe four. With Democrats desperate to keep programs funded, they’ve resorted to lawfare to literally prevent Trump from doing his job — the job we elected him to do.

Of course, this strategy is dependent on leftists finding an activist judge willing to disregard the law and the Constitution. And there are plenty.

Enter District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr., who has overstepped his judicial bounds by ruling that Trump's spending cuts are illegal. McConnell attempted to justify his decision, citing a “plain text” interpretation of the Constitution, a dismissal of the broader executive powers that presidents have exercised throughout history. This ruling isn't just an overreach; it's an alarming signal of judicial activism that threatens to undermine the entire structure of our government.

What’s even more unsettling is Judge McConnell’s past rhetoric. He has labeled Trump a “tyrant” and claimed that the first Trump presidency was as devastating as the American Civil War and the Jim Crow era. It was as if he was born for the job of being an anti-Trump resistance judge.

But wait! There’s more!

He also believes that as a “middle-class, white male privileged person,” he needs to understand that criminals who are women, black, or transgender have different life experiences and that he should apply the law differently to them.

Judge McConnell equates President Trump's first four years to the damage inflicted by the Civil War and Jim Crow laws.



He also compares President Trump a "tyrant." pic.twitter.com/I0REreofkR — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) February 12, 2025

He also admitted that he lets his personal opinions impact his rulings.

Judge McConnell insists that it's okay for judges to let personal opinions influence their decisions.



"I have opinions about a lot of things..."



(He was on the Finance Committee for a Hillary Clinton Campaign, 6-figure dem donor, and Planned Parenthood Board member.) pic.twitter.com/DvvgUD0nf4 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) February 12, 2025

Such claims not only undermine the credibility of the judicial branch but also expose the increasingly politicized judiciary. How do people like this become judges? Oh, right, Democrats nominate them. I bet you won't be surprised to learn that McConnell was appointed by none other than Barack Obama.

The Trump administration wasted no time in appealing McConnell’s overreach, taking the matter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The White House is pushing for a pause on McConnell’s order, arguing that freezing federal funds during the review process is essential to maintaining order and stability. President Trump remained defiant, signing an order to compel compliance from government agencies with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), emphasizing that while he would comply with the ruling, he firmly intends to challenge it.

It’s worth noting here this is the exact opposite approach that Joe Biden took. He defied a Supreme Court ruling in order to cancel billions in student loan debt.

Judge McConnell’s ruling embodies a worrying trend of judicial bias that threatens to encroach upon the executive branch. In recent weeks, we’ve seen courts, especially at the district level, overstepping their roles by attempting to control executive decisions.

It’s crucial now more than ever to stand against this left-wing lunacy masquerading as judicial integrity. The independence of the judicial system is paramount, but when judges allow their personal politics to drive decisions, they jeopardize not just their own credibility, but the credibility of the entire judiciary.