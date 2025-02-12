WATCH: Anderson Cooper Gets Obscene Attacking DOGE

We know the left is freaking out over DOGE, but we probably would still have expected someone who fancies himself a journalist to be able to keep things cool and professional when talking about it on the air.

Apparently not. On Tuesday, Anderson Cooper, in a face-off with former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, found himself so hot under the collar over Elon Musk’s claims about government spending that he let a colorful expletive slip.

Here’s how it went down: legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin criticized claims of government waste reduction, arguing that vague statements without evidence do not amount to transparency.

“It’s not transparency to say things that have no factual background,” Toobin said. “I mean. to say… we’ve found $1 billion or $1 trillion in waste with no specifics, that’s just talk. That’s not transparency.”

Sununu pushed back, defending the administration’s early efforts. “It’s 23 days in here, guys, 23 days. You’re talking about 2.3 billion that was saved last year — these guys are saving 2.3 billion a day,” he countered.

Toobin remained skeptical. “That’s what they’re saying. But where’s the proof?” he asked.

It’s cute the way the liberal media blindly believes everything Democrats claim but expects Republicans to adhere to some imaginary and impossibly high standard of proof.

Sununu called Toobin out for this.

“You’re not gonna be satisfied ’til he shows up with 10,000 pages,” Sununu shot back.

As the discussion grew more tense, host Anderson Cooper challenged Sununu on the administration’s claims. “He’s giving very specific things, but he’s not actually giving any evidence of that,” Cooper insisted.

Something tells me that if DOGE wasn’t actually saving the money by ending wasteful programs, the left wouldn’t be so outraged.

Sununu pointed out that more details would come and that if necessary, the administration would go to Congress to present its findings. “It’s all going to come because what they also said was, if we have to go to Congress, we’ll go to Congress. We’ll show where it is.”

Cooper then pointed to reports that $59 million had been spent on luxury hotels, a claim that Sununu quickly dismissed. “You’re talking about the FEMA money that was abused for migrants. That was FEMA money for migrants. That’s okay now?”

“No, I’m not saying it’s okay. Don’t put words in my mouth,” Cooper responded.

“So, would you stop that? Would you stop that process?” Sununu pressed.

Cooper, growing frustrated, fired back, “Don’t be a d**k. What I’m saying is the portrayal by him is just not factually accurate.”

🚨 WOW... Chris Sununu was just called a "d*ck" by Anderson Cooper over DOGE.



COOPER: Some of the details, like millions for hotels, it's actually not...



SUNUNU: You mean the FEMA money for migrants? That's OK now?



COOPER: I'm not saying it's OK, don't put words in my mouth.… pic.twitter.com/MCNAnRLMkR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2025

It’s hard to believe that Jeffrey Toobin was the one who actually behaved.

Cooper eventually apologized to Sununu.

“Before we go, I wanna apologize,” he said. “I was mean, I was rude to you.”