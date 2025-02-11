Democrat Insiders Knew Joe Biden Was Getting Doped Up Before Public Events

As the curtain closes on the Biden administration, former Democratic donor turned MAGA supporter Lindy Li has become a veritable whistleblower on the dysfunction and corruption that plagued her former party during the 2024 election.

Advertisement

In her recent appearance on "The Shawn Ryan Show," Li didn’t hold back. We previously reported how she claimed that after Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance last June, Hunter Biden had “commandeered the White House,” influencing crucial decisions from the inside.

But it gets even juicier than that. We’ve all suspected that Joe Biden was getting doped up before public events. But, according to Li, it was definitely happening.

“I do know that he likely took something before the State of the Union,” she said. “I was wondering because I was there for that, and he seemed sharp at the beginning, and then kind of went downhill towards the end.”

We all noticed that.

“Were there any rumors of him getting doped up? Adderall?” Shawn Ryan asked.

“Oh, there are plenty of rumors, but I'm here to give you the facts,” she said. “Like, everything I've said to you so far has been proven, or I've seen it with my own two eyes. I've never seen him get doped up, but there were plenty of rumors that he would get doped up before every major event.”



Li continued, “For example, after the debate, he went to North Carolina. It was basically a life-or-death moment for his campaign. He had to prove that he was still ready to continue his race. The rumor was that he took something. The night after the debate, he basically self-destructed before the eyes of the whole world. So the next day, he had to prove that he could still keep going, and that’s what we were told—that he got some sort of injection or whatever before he went on stage in North Carolina. But I wasn’t there to see that, and I can’t say for sure.”

Advertisement

The transformation that followed left observers baffled. She captured this bizarre enigma well, stating Biden behaved “like PeeWee Herman in one moment and then be like Mahatma Gandhi the next.” A fitting metaphor for a presidency that swung wildly between incoherence and misplaced gravitas.

Related: Now We Know Who was Running the Country for Joe Biden



Li further suggested that former President Barack Obama was effectively calling the shots through a network of Biden’s old associates, taking control of the administration while it floundered. If that’s not a shadow presidency, what is? Li pointedly said, “It was for sure Obama’s third term,” showing just how intertwined the two legacies had become.

Li isn’t shy about calling out the leadership failures either, highlighting that Hunter’s influence coincided with a shift in leadership for the Kamala Harris campaign, led by Obama loyalist Jen O’Malley Dillon. When she remarked that the primary qualification for Biden’s senior staff seemed to be loyalty rather than expertise, saying they were “not PhDs or rocket scientists,” it was a delicious jab at a team that found itself in charge of some of the most sensitive issues of the day.

Li also blasted the people who effectively ran the White House for Joe Biden and explained why no one was willing to admit he was too impaired for the job.

Advertisement

“As a general overview, these are the people who made a living off their connection with Biden,” she said. “It’s like they were leeching off the Biden name for decades, and all of them realized that they would never work for another president. So they had to ride the gravy train all the way through—ride it to the very end. That’s why all of them refused to concede the truth, which is that Biden is unfit and would have been comatose by the time he was 86.”